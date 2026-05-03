‘Not Accepting Responsibility’: ‘Glorified Role Player’ Draymond Green’s Comments That Steve Kerr Hindered His Offensive Game Gets Widely Debunked

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green loves to stir the pot. While it’s something he’s always done, it’s become the backbone of how carries out his podcast “The Draymond Green Podcast.” Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, sometimes Green over talks and says too much.

That may very well be the case with his latest comments. With the Warriors’ season ending in the play-in Green has plenty of time to assess this past season and his career in the Bay Area, which has netted him four NBA championships and a DPOY award, amongst other accolades. But Green isn’t completely satisfied with how his career played out, and he recently voiced his displeasure with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"He had ample opportunity to have better numbers offensively if he simply could make open shots from the perimeter, and he didn't do it repeatedly. That's not the coach. That's you."@stephenasmith reacts to Draymond Green's comments of Steve Kerr "hindering" his offensive game… pic.twitter.com/aEw5Y1rsMS — First Take (@FirstTake) April 30, 2026

Green Says Kerr Hindered Him But SAS Says Not So Fast

Green’s comments about Kerr hampering his offensive game were quickly challenged by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during a recent episode of “First Take.”

“He had ample opportunity to have better numbers offensively,” Smith proclaimed on “First Take.” “If he simply could make open shots from the perimeter, and he didn’t do it repeatedly. That’s not the coach. That’s you.”

“Here’s why I say it’s foul,” Smith continued. “Respectfully to Draymond Green, you are not accepting responsibility for what you didn’t do.”

Smith mentioned Green’s poor three-point shooting (32.1) percent for his Warriors career as a sticking point as to why his offensive game hasn’t progressed or developed farther.

Smith also mentioned this in his argument.

“We also need to understand that Steph Curry would’ve had a far more difficult time being Steph Curry if it were not for Draymond Green,” Smith said. “But there has never been any evidence that he worked to improve his jump shot.”

"Draymond is a wonderful player. He was the right player at the right time for the right team – if he played in Atlanta, no one would care."



– DP on Draymond Green's comments about Steve Kerr. pic.twitter.com/GDpCZanfXE — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 1, 2026

“As much as he’s done for me in basketball, a part of me thinks he’s hindered me in my career and what I could have become. But what he’s also helped me become. You have to take the good with the bad, man,” Green said.

“You know, when [Durant] came from 2016 on, I have not had a play in our playbook,” Green stated. “Not a single play that we run for me in our playbook since 2016. You think that would hinder someone as an offensive player? Of course. So at times, I go home, and I think about my career, and I’m happy as hell with what I’ve been able to build. But at times, sometimes I sit there and think, ‘What could I really have been if I stayed true to my game and what I really was?’”

Green is crazy to think he was gonna be a focal point on offense outside of handling the ball, rebounding and taking open shots created by the greatness of the aforementioned Durant and Curry during KD’s run in the Bay Area which netted two championships and three Finals appearances in three seasons.

Draymond’s role was vital to the team’s success, but it was never gonna be about his offense with Kerr’s system and he knew that, making these comments even more weird.

Fans Chime In

“Dray thinks he’s more than he is. Without Kerr, Steph, Klay he wouldn’t be anything,” a fan said.

“Man, he a glorified Hustle Man/Role Player… His skills aren’t elite or superstar level… You could’ve been a number 2 on that team but your limited skill set don’t align with that!” another fan said.

“What about that season after the Raptors championship, when Green was the man and he averaged a triple single,” a fan quipped.

“Funny. Draymond Green is a bully. Not a Splash Brother. That’s on him. No one else,” another fan said.

“N-gga was on a team with prime Steph, Klay, and KD and he asking for offensive plays,” another fan mentioned.

“Draymond single-handedly ruined the Warriors Dynasty and he doesn’t realize it mainly because of the lack of accountability he has… Sad,” a fan said.

While Green is a vital piece of the Dubs dynasty, he must remember that he wasn’t given a chance to start to score. It was always about his superb defense and playmaking, anything offensively he can provide is gravy for a team at the time was littered with elite scoring options.