‘Hard to Not Look Slim In a Black T-Shirt’: Golden State Warriors Fans Call Out Draymond Green’s Physique After NBA Preseason Debut

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of tweaking their offensive game plan ahead of the veteran forward’s 15th season in the NBA alongside Stephen Curry.

The Warriors previewed their offensive philosophy shift on Sunday in a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Green’s physique generated more chatter online after the game than the team’s offense.

Wearing a black T-shirt, Green spoke to reporters in his postgame interview about how the team is using the preseason action to get in shape for the regular season that begins on Oct. 21.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green (pictured) spoke to reporters after the team made their NBA preseason debut on Sunday night in Hawaii. (Photos: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; @bylucaevans/X)

“We’re getting in better shape,” the 36-year-old Green said. “Learning a new offense. Kinda sped up, but you know it will come together eventually. But it’s going to take a little time.”

While Green took a measured approach to the team’s debut, some Warriors and NBA fans online were not willing to give Green the benefit of the doubt when it comes to how his body currently looks.

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“Hard to not look slim in a black t shirt,” X user @Cameron_Scales wrote about Green.

“Spends most of his time doing media as if it’s his main job,” X user @LayBaebiiYou added about Green, who is the host of his own podcast. “Can tell he isn’t investing into his body or his game lately.”

“There’s no reason to be a Warriors fan anymore,” X user @HiiiPowerRevo chimed in. “… They got their checks and legacy secured.”

After the upcoming NBA season concludes, Green will have surpassed $255 million in career earnings just on the court.

He averaged 8.4 points with 5.5 assists and rebounds last season, but he shot just 41.8 percent from the field as Golden State was eliminated in the play-in tournament. That was his lowest field-goal percentage since he shot 38.9 percent over 43 games during the 2019-20 season.

In late July, Green agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million deal to return to the Warriors for his 15th season. Green had opted out of his contract, which would have paid him the same amount, earlier in the summer so that the Warriors could pursue LeBron James in free agency.

However, James, who will turn 42 in December, chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year contract that will pay him just $4 million per season.

It should be noted that no one has ever accused Green of having the body composition of a chiseled fitness model, even in the prime of his basketball career. But the Warriors would not have won four titles without his playmaking on offense and physical versatility on the other end of the court.

With that said, how Green looks on the exterior may not necessarily be the best gauge of how in shape — or not in shape — he actually is.

Nuances like that often get lost on the internet, though, so if Green struggles early on in the season then fans may once again be pointing to his fitness level as the culprit on social media platforms.