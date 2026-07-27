‘She Shoots With a Smaller Ball’: Move Over Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, Because Caitlin Clark Has The Longest Average 3PT Shot Distance In Hoops History

The 2026 WNBA All-Star game, if anything, gave most of the fans what they wanted to see. After the disappointment of Caitlin Clark not entering the three-point contest, the WNBA star known for her long-range bombing didn’t waste any time setting the tone. Clark made five threes, including back-to-back missiles from 28, 34, and 38 feet.

Caitlin Clark in All-Star with four 35-footers, zero hesitation, zero chill.



17 POINTS

5 DIMES

4 BOARDS

5 THREES pic.twitter.com/ibuAeywkof — Park Mu-Doon (@parkmudoon) July 26, 2026

She drained her first three of the game to give Team Spoon a lead they never had to worry about losing. Clark scored 17 points to help lead them to a 129-122 victory over Team Coop.

Caitlin Clark Shooting Longer Threes Than Steph Curry & Dame Lillard

Clark’s performance prompted one X account to feature a statistic highlighting her distance shooting and putting her name amongst some of the elite male shooters of all time.

Naturally, this comparison incited some NBA fans to react negatively toward the assumption that she’s not only on their level but has exceeded them.

“Caitlin Clark has the longest average 3Pt shot distance in WNBA history (27.3 ft),” according to Polymarket Hoops. “That’s further than Steph & Dame.” Caitlin Clark has the longest average 3PT shot distance in WNBA HISTORY (27.3 ft).



That’s further than Steph & Dame 😳 pic.twitter.com/Uj1QrpqPDl — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 27, 2026

Odd comparison considering there are many differences between the men and women’s game, but it doesn’t detract from the fact that Clark hoists from deep at a prolific rate, and her level of difficulty in shooting these shots is often what her fans use to defend her low shooting percentages (FG%: 43.5 and 3P%: 34.5).

“Stop comparing the WNBA vs the NBA. She shoots with a smaller ball and the defense is a big difference. Although not as much as it should be,” said one fan on X. “Definitely not further than Steph or dame stop telling lies,” another fan accused. “She’s a killer But let’s not compare her to Dame or Steph. Let’s see her do that with a full size ball and with nba defense haha,” a third fan commented. “When will it translate to championships?” one netizen asked. Stephen Curry Has Higher Shooting Percentage, Plays In NBA

Clark’s low shooting percentages compared to Steph Curry also became a point of contention.

“Yet she’s shooting 35% from 3. Maybe she should come in closer,” one netizen replied to the post.

“But she shoots 33%. Steph averages over 40% and has played far more seasons. Don’t compare. Taking them is different from making them,” an X user commented.

“Steph is 10x more accurate and CC never made a half court or deeper shot. There are levels when it comes to Wardell,” one Curry fan insisted.

Clark had her defenders who refused to let hating fans minimize another example of her superiority.

Caitlin Clark has the longest average 3Pt shot distance in WNBA history (27.3 ft), exceeding that of NBA Top75 players Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

One fan simply presented stats that supported the original post.

“Caitlin Clark leads the group with an average 3-point shot distance of roughly 28.0 feet, followed by Damian Lillard at 27.7 feet, and Stephen Curry at 27.0 feet,” the fan commented. “It actually being further then Dame and Steph shows how much of a different level that Caitlin Clark is on,” one CC fan insisted. “Pulling up from nearly 30 feet like it’s a normal three is ridiculous. Caitlin Clark has completely changed what’s considered “good shot selection,” one user commented while crediting Clark for evolving the game. Why Didn’t Caitlin Clark Compete In Three-Point Contest During 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend?

The excitement around stats such as Clark’s shooting distance is more evidence as to why it’s beyond befuddling that Clark would schedule a Caitlin Clark Foundation event on the night of the WNBA All-Star Weekend’s three-point shooting contest. That’s her bread-and-butter event; the one skill everybody raves about and says is unprecedented. There are other sharpshooters in the WNBA who hit threes at a higher clip, but this kind of competition is supposed to be Clark’s bag. Her time to prove her skill dominance. It’s so odd she didn’t compete in the event for a league that’s growing and credits her with being the main attraction.

RELATED: ‘I Want To See The Numbers’: Caitlin Clark Sold More Jerseys Than LeBron, Luka and Michael Jordan

If you’re accounting for more than 50 percent of jersey sales and boosted ratings, why wouldn’t you give the fans what they are clamoring for during the weekend where your league highlights itself to the world?