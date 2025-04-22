‘I Want To See The Numbers’: Caitlin Clark Sold More Jerseys Than LeBron, Luka and Michael Jordan

Caitlin Clark has never played in the NBA, but further proof of her impact as a women’s basketball star can be found in the Indiana Fever star ranking second in NBA jersey sales from September to November 2024, according to top sports retailer Fanatics.

That puts Clark ahead of LeBron James and Luka Dončić during that period. Around the time when the WNBA playoffs were heating up and an historic WNBA season was coming to an end. Clark was not only hot like fish grease, playing her best basketball all season, but the Fever had made an incredible turn around that boosted Clark’s jersey sales into another stratosphere. According to reports, her jersey sales even exceeded the great Michael Jordan, which NBA fans found hard to fathom.

Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Outsold Luka, LeBron and MJ For Three-Month Span In 2024

Jordan’s legendary jersey sales run is a story of its own, now over 40 years in the making. Stephen Curry was the only basketball player on earth to outsell Caitlin Clark between those months, showcasing the power of her Nike-affiliated WNBA brand.

Social Media Questions The Numbers Of Caitlin Clark Jersey Sales

Social media went crazy without reading the fine print, and doubters came out of the woodwork — and not just because of Clark’s standing

“i want to see the numbers…and the top 50,” said one pessimistic fan. “So you believe Jalen (Brunson) is outselling LeBron and Ant lmao ok,” said another.

One fan hopped in accusing the post of misrepresenting information and attempted to bring clarity to it for the enraged fans.

“Misrepresentation and maybe 50/50 false. * It’s Fanatics only and doesn’t include sales from NBA Store * It’s not to end 2024, it’s only three months of sales (Sept-Nov.) * Also weird. The NBA season starts the last week of October.” Misrepresentation and maybe 50/50 false.



* It's Fanatics only and doesn't include sales from NBA Store

* It's not to end 2024, it's only three months of sales (Sept-Nov.)

* Also weird. The NBA season starts the last week of October — mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 (@mcbc) April 21, 2025

Other fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm and ignored the fact that it wasn’t a total count of worldwide jersey sales, and it was only for a three-month span.

“You’re so right – Clark was probably #1 for the full year 2024, given that most people would have bought her jersey between April and September and she was still #2 even out of season,” said one optimistic fan

From $2.2B Media Rights to Chartered Flights To Skyrocketing Jersey Sales, Caitlin Clark Is The Needle

Clark’s ability to sell merchandise isn’t anything new. She became a phenomenon in college and the legend continues to grow as does her fan base which brings an emotional investment in her successes and failures.

Polarizing without even trying. Her Fever jersey sold out within an hour of Clark being drafted and she has remained atop WNBA sales, according to reports, ever since. Whether or not Clark was the face of the NBA was a debatable topic last season despite the obvious impact that she and other rookies such as Angel Reese had on expanding visibility and interest for the WNBA and its players.

Under Clark’s watch:

The WNBA recorded a 48% increase in total attendance, reaching 2.3 million fans. 154 games were sold out, a 242% jump from 2023. Also, playoff viewership surged by 142%, while regular-season broadcasts on ESPN averaged 1.2 million viewers.

RELATED: ‘She Pushes Me To Be Great’: Caitlin Clark Offered To Mentor JuJu Watkins, But Women’s Hoops Needs Them To Hate Each Other

With Diana Taurasi retired, some added ammunition on the Fever and a new head coach in Stephanie White, it appears as if Clark has the WNBA in the palm of her hands and is ready to become the official face of the league. The WNBA is finally dominating the NBA off-season.