‘The Refs Should Be Investigated’: Caitlin Clark Fans Are Struggling With Angel Reese’s 21-Point, 11-Rebound Masterpiece That Helped Dream Take Down Fever

Caitlin Clark fans have been on the receiving end of some moments they would like to erase from their memories this season. Thursday night was one such event as Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream took on CC and her surging Indian Fever team.

Angel Reese Smokes Indiana Fever, Clark Fans Go Nuts

Instead of more ammunition to fuel the insults that are constantly hurled at Reese and her game, she had one of her best performances of the season, scoring 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in a hotly-contested 108-101 win over her archnemesis and a fan base that can’t stomach Reese being on top.

Angel Reese tonight 🔥



• 21 points

• 11 rebounds

• 8/14 FG pic.twitter.com/2mr2KcFzjU — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 19, 2026

While Clark’s team had plenty of success against Reese while she was a member of the Chicago Sky, joining a championship-ready team that needed her ferocity on the boards, leadership and improved offensive game to seriously contend, has brought out the beast in Reese. She has found her niche on both ends of the court, and Caitlin Clark fans can’t stand it.

They have complained about everything from the way the refs are calling the game, to coach Stephanie White, to opposing players. This constant narrative of Clark as the victim, along with her constant complaining and demonstrative objections to calls, has not only worn thin on fans across the league, but is reflected in her currently being fifth in All-Star voting, despite leading the league in assists.

RELATED: ‘This Is Some Shimsham’ | Fans Upset That Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Is Fifth In Release Of Initial All-Star Voting Results

Battle Of The Signature Shoe: Reebok vs. Nike

In the midst of all of this, Clark debuted her long-awaited Nike signature shoe, the Caitlin 1, in a game prior to her matchup with the Dream.

New kicks, same Caitlin 🤝



Caitlin Clark debuts her Nike Caitlin 1s tonight after putting up 21 PTS and 14 AST in Indiana's last outing.



📺 ATL-IND | 7:30pm/ET | Prime Video pic.twitter.com/80VjHDS5Ek — WNBA (@WNBA) June 18, 2026

The sneakers helped her produce 26 points, two rebounds, and seven assists in the loss to the Dream on Thursday night. It wasn’t enough, however, to defeat Reese or the Dream. So during a week when Clark’s shoe and legacy should be celebrated, she’s still taking losses and not proving to be the dominant figure.

Clark fans also couldn’t have liked the fact that Angel Reese also displayed a new shoe theme, wearing her Reebok Angel Reese 1’s in the “Poison Angel” colorway. This was the first time she had been seen with this neon green variant of her signature shoe, which was announced on the same day as the game

Caitlin Clark Fans Blame Refs For Indiana Fever Loss To Atlanta Dream

Fans of course, blamed the refs for everything that didn’t go CC’s way. They want this to be a video game so bad, they can’t even enjoy the actual competitive nature of the games. In their minds, the outcome is supposed to be pre-determined by one person. And we know that’s not how basketball works.

Now Caitlin Clark picks up her 5th foul with another phantom foul 😂 https://t.co/Lbn8ogfoOp pic.twitter.com/9SK6WjsW0z — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 19, 2026

Reese simply has a better team with more athleticism, grit and youth. Clark’s fans don’t like it one bit. It’s bad enough they have to sit through some losses and sporadic shooting performances by the WNBA’s golden goose. Losing to Reese is just intolerable for some.

Now Caitlin Clark picks up her 5th foul with another phantom foul 😂 https://t.co/Lbn8ogfoOp pic.twitter.com/9SK6WjsW0z — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 19, 2026

“This is why I don’t get mad at her crashouts and this is what Steph White should have challenged,” one fan said. “Canada just fell down both times. The refs are criminal, and White does nothing,” another Clark fan cried. “I watched this game last night and it was horrible. You had Dream players elbowing multiple times and no calls. CC put her arms up, they slipped and call a foul. Officiating caused the loss without question,” added a third fan. “The Refs should be investigated,” one netizen flat-out said.

Clark’s Offense Is Fine, Her Team Chemistry Needs Work

The delusion is real with Clark fans, and this is something the Indiana Fever and WNBA will have to deal with as long as she doesn’t get every call and win every game and win every award. She has all-time great players on her team in Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Sophie Cunnigham and Lexie Hull are on the team, for better or worse. Quite possibly those roster spots could be used to acquire better players, but that’s Caitlin’s crew. The privilege is wearing off, and her fans don’t like it one bit. It doesn’t support their narrative and forces them to move the goal posts and place blame elsewhere.

Angel Reese Closing Gap On Head-To-Head Record With Clark

Following the win, Reese was quick to celebrate. She took to social media to express her delight, writing, “DUBSSS IN THE CHATTTT.”

The Dream improved to 10-4, keeping them in the top four in the WNBA standings. The win was Reese’s second against Clark as a professional. Entering the game, the double-double machine was trailing 5-1 against the Fever playmaker. Reese was also on a four-game losing streak in her head-to-head matchups against Clark, with her last win coming way back 2024 during their rookie seasons.

Reese has a chance to pick up another win against Clark on Saturday, which will surely make Clark’s fan base go crazy on social media. There seems to be a lot of new WNBA fans, (especially old white men for some reason), that continue to put a stain on every accomplishment another player has against Clark. They continue to berate and criticize amazing players such as Reese, while fearing that newcomers such as Olivia Miles are outshining Clark despite her publicity and her new Nike shoe.