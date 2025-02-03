Stephen A. Smith Announces End of “LeBron James Era” With Los Angeles Lakers: ‘This Is This Man’s Franchise … Luka Dončić’ 

Blockbuster trades make the social media needle go crazy and the LA Lakers knew this when they traded Top 75 player Anthony Davis –– who helped bring the storied franchise an NBA Bubble championship in 2020 — for scoring machine Luka Dončić, who led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season.

Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic Arrival In LA Signals End Of LeBron James Era In NBA

Within all of the public opinion, confusion and excitement lies the career of NBA legend LeBron James and what bringing a 25-year-old superstar to Tinseltown means for LBJ’s future.

"This is no longer your franchise, this is Luka Doncic's franchise now. … No one has ever said that in the 22 years that LeBron James has been in the NBA… not Cleveland, not Miami, not Cleveland again, not LA, not even the league."



—Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/xsiRvDQWeX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2025

Stephen A. Smith basically declared the move as the end of LeBron James’ reign as the NBA’s No. 1 stunner. According to Smith, who recently took shots at Klutch Sports for contacting him about his criticism of Bronny James and his iconic dad, for the first time in James’ career, he will have to play second fiddle to another player.

“The Los Angeles Lakers made a statement. We’re moving forward. We appreciate what you’ve done but this is no longer your franchise,” Smith said on Monday’s episode of “First Take.” He continued: “This is Luka Doncic’s franchise now. You can go out there and do what you want for the next year or so, but this is no longer yours.”

Whie this trade comes as a complete shock to many, The Shadow League reported back in August of 2024 that Jeannie Buss, Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ brass were plotting to bring Luka Doncic to Lakers.



Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic’s trade to the LA Lakers means that LeBron James’ reign as king has come to an end. (Getty Images)

Via The Shadow League, August 26, 2024:

“According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are already preparing for the post-LeBron James era. Pelinka and the Lakers front office have reportedly had conversations on how to pivot when King James rides off into the sunset. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the man the Lakers are targeting as the cornerstone of the franchise’s future. The former third overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft is only 25 years old and could potentially put in a decade of ring-chasing work for one of the NBA’s top two franchises, which immediately elevates his legacy and makes it easier for him to attract free agents.”

Now that the improbable has happened, Smith says the Lakers are ushering in a new age and LeBron can be a part if he chooses or entertain other options. He’s no longer the lifeline of the franchise. There’s new blood.

“No one has ever said that in the 22 years that LeBron James has been in the NBA,” Smith said to his co-host Shannon Sharpe. No one has ever said that to him. Not Cleveland, not Miami. Not Cleveland again. Not Los Angeles. Not even the league. It’s been HIS. And the Los Angeles Lakers with this move said, ‘We appreciate you. We don’t mind you sticking around. If you want to leave, leave If you want to stay, we are happy to keep you. But this is this man’s franchise now and his name is Luka Dončić.”

Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal – to win championships. https://t.co/psfgI5o9Pn — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 2, 2025

Has Luka Doncic Replaced LeBron James As Top Dog In L.A.?

Dončić, of course, is one of the faces of the NBA. The 25-year-old scoring whiz has been criticized for his leadership and conditioning but his knack for dropping buckets is historical. He’s finished in the top 10 in league MVP voting in five of his seven years in the NBA and he was the Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. His postseason career seems to be taking off with his first run to the NBA Finals alongside basketball wizard Kyrie Irving.

This trade is less about what Dončić didn’t do in Dallas and more about the NBA positioning him to be the brand and marketing force that he will never be in Dallas.

The glorious 22-year reign of LeBron James, who many of this generation recognize as The GOAT, is officially coming to an end. He is bowing out beyond gracefully, however, is still a force on the court, giving the rising New York Knicks a 30 piece in the Garden recently.

Many people assume LeBron was in favor of trading Anthony Davis and bringing in Luka Dončić for a few last championships runs. Smith seems to think it was the Lakers who made this decision independently and may have informed LeBron of the move without asking for his input.