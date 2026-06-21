‘She Can’t Stand That Clark Is WNBA’s Golden Girl’: Whiny Caitlin Clark Fans Panic As False Narratives About Angel Reese Crumble With Another ‘Belt To Ass’ Whipping Of Indiana Fever

The rivalry between WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has become quite lopsided this season, with the Atlanta Dream already smashing on the Fever twice. The ongoing saga between these two All-Stars added another layer to it on Saturday as the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream completed a home and home two-game series. Tensions were high and as expected the two main culprits were the aforementioned Reese and Clark.

Angel Reese & Dream Torch Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever…Again

Early in the first quarter of the Dream’s 113-96 home win over the Fever, which followed a 108-101 road win by the Dream on Thursday, Reese and Clark mixed it up a bit. The exchange was brief but once again showed the perceived disdain and vitriol that the two have for one another. Some say Reese displays more dislike for Clark than the Fever star has for her. Of course, most of those people are not basketball fans, just those who want to boost Clark, demean Reese and take the focus off the fact that she has bust Clark’s ass the past two meetings (to put it bluntly).

Angel Reese trash talked Caitlin Clark



Caitlin waved her off 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbfZZCWK5n — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 20, 2026

Clark Waves Reese Off

About a minute after Clark who finished with a game-high 26 points, seven assists and a typical seven turnovers (all in the second half) drained a deep three over Reese, the former LSU Tigers star began talking trash to Clark.

A visibly ultra-competitive Reese apparently started the dust up by taking an unnecessary swipe at the basketball following a foul committed by her teammate Jordan Canada on Clark. Clark took exception to the unnecessary extracurricular activity, but instead of going back and forth with Reese she just waved her off.

Fans Lean Into Ongoing WNBA Soap Opera Between ATL Barbie & CC

The quick heated exchange had fans talking with one saying this via social media.

“Caitlin Clark gets fouled and then waved Angel Reese off after she tried talking trash. She can’t stand that Clark is the WNBA’s golden girl.”

Another chapter in the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has come to a close 🔥



Reese is now 7-6 against Clark in college and the WNBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/g2EM52kWXo — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) June 20, 2026

“Reese is just low class. Now she is on a good team and flexing like a fool,” a fan said. “Caitlin not listening to the bullsh-t coming out of the witches pie how!!” another fan said. “You can’t take the ghetto out of these people,” someone else replied. “Angel will always have animosity towards Caitlin , it’s called,” another person quipped. “Angel put belt to ass on that sorry Indiana team twice this week. Post that b-tch boy,” a fan mentioned. “Angel gave that girl the belt 2 straight games I don’t want to hear anything about who’s better,” a commenter said.

Reese Taunted Clark In Thursday’s Matchup

This was the second exchange between the Team USA teammates in the past two games. In Thursday’s matchup Reese took exception to Clark drawing a foul and re-enacted the sequence by showing the referee that Clark was definitely embellishing the call or flopping.

Reese’s attempt to bring attention to the matter didn’t faze Clark, who per usual paid Reese no attention at all.

Reese and Clark’s rivalry and dislike for one another is good for the WNBA, and the league has been smart in capitalizing on it by always making sure it’s the marquee matchup when they get together.