“Is The WNBA Rigged Now?” | Caitlin Clark Against Angel Reese Confrontation Is Ratings Gold For ‘W’

The 2025 WNBA season got underway on Friday with a handful of matchups. The script of the season couldn’t have gone any better as the two most polarizing players in the game clashed and provided the social media mill with plenty of fodder.



WNBA gets exactly what it wants as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark get into it. It’s almost like they know the script. Can’t wait to read all of the social media crazies tomorrow lol pic.twitter.com/2tyNjyjQs0 — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) May 17, 2025

”Is the WNBA rigged now?” asked one sports analyst, who found it interesting that the two highly-promoted adversaries of the game happened to get into it in a blowout game as the actual contest waned in interest.

None of the other matchups could top the highly-anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The franchises are led 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and rebounding savant Angel Reese, who likely would’ve won the rebounding title as a rookie if not for a late-season injury.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Nearly Come To Blows

While play on the hardwood wasn’t up to par as the Fever boat-raced the Sky 93-58, the game didn’t disappoint as pertains to drama. The history between the two is well-documented dating back to the 2023 college national championship matchup between Iowa and LSU. It’s safe to say the two don’t care much for one another, and Saturday’s drama revealed even more of the vitriol between the two.

Angel Reese to Caitlin Clark:



“You crazy as F”



“What the F is wrong with you?” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z7KLtpHs91 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 17, 2025

Caitlin Clark Defends Flagrant Foul That Almost Causes Fight

During the third quarter of Saturday’s blowout win Clark was whistled for a flagrant foul on Reese for what refs deemed unnecessary contact as Reese attempted a layup. In the aftermath of the foul Reese jumped to her feet and began to come after Clark who wisely walked away. Cooler heads prevailed after Reese made several attempts to break free from coaches and players to confront Clark. During an in-game interview with ESPN prior to the start of the fourth quarter, Clark told reporters this about the foul.

“It’s just a good take foul,” Clark said. “You know, either Angel gets a wide open two points, or we send them to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It’s just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that.”

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said after posting the third triple-double of her career. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Angel Reese Appeared To Flop

Seems fair, and when you look at the replay Reese flopped into an awkward motion making the fall look a lot worse than it was.

a triple-double for Caitlin Clark on opening day 🔥



20 PTS | 10 AST | 10 REB#NowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/GW14lkFZSM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 17, 2025

Reese Responds With 8-Word Answer

Speaking with the media following Saturday’s game, Reese chalked up the play that went viral with nearly 26,000 posts on X as of 6 p.m. to this:

“Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on.’’

Clark Shined While Reese Did What She Does

Clark finished the game with a triple-double (20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds). It was her third career triple-double tying her WNBA legend Candace Parker for third-most all-time. Even more impressive is she’s done it just 41 career games.

As for Reese she once again dominated the glass with 17 rebounds to go along with 12 points but on just 5-for-14 shooting, and she also had five turnovers.