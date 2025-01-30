“Caitlin Clark Doesn’t Move The Needle, She Is the Needle”: Chiney Ogwumike On Why CC Said No To Unrivaled League and NBA Three-Point Contest

It’s clear that Caitlin Clark wants to keep total control of her brand. After being credited with single-handedly boosting the WNBA’s visibility as a professional league and having little to show for it outside of her Nike deal and forthcoming signature shoe, Clark said no to the historic Unrivaled League started by her fellow WNBA stars.

Caitlin Clark Says No Thanks To NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Competition

With the NBA hoping to expand on the success of the Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest during NBA All-star weekend in 2024, the league reached out to Clark to participate in a similar event All-star weekend in San Francisco next month.

Unfortunately, Clark has shut down that idea too. She has her own agenda for the three-point contest, and it doesn’t involve competing against NBA players.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Indiana Fever star has declined a spot in the WNBA vs. NBA 3-point contest, but her representatives indicated she plans to compete in the 3-point contest at WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis this summer.

“Caitlin will not be at NBA All-Star,’’ her representatives told SBJ in a statement. “She wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer.’’

Unlike Angel Reese, who seeks the camera like a moth to the flame, Clark is very strategic about where she spreads her brand. She also declined the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest in Phoenix this past year to in hopes of being able to enjoy her first All-Star weekend and get some much-needed rest.

This coming season, after a full offseason to train and take some time for herself, it seems as she will be ready to participate in the first shooting contest of her young career.

Clark Is Bigger Than WNBA?: Chineye Ogwumike Says “She Is The Needle.”

While many fans are disappointed that Clark won’t be participating in NBA All-Star weekend, ESPN women’s basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike, understands how Clark is moving and says, “I not only respect it but wholeheartedly support it.”

“‘Caitlin Clark doesn’t move the needle.’ That is wrong. She is the needle, she dictates,” Ogwumike said on an ESPN panel this week. “We all know what she’s done on the floor is history, but she and the Indiana Fever accounted for 45 percent of all the broadcast value of the WNBA last season and helped drive merchandising up 500 percent. Her jersey was No. 1.”

Ogwumike added: “She didn’t say no (to the 3-point contest), she wants her first competition to be in Indy at the WNBA All-Star game. 36 million people, she drove to Indianapolis last season, just by showing up and making history. I understand her point of view.”

Clark is a brand that could be considered even bigger than the WNBA itself at this point, and Ogwumike is just reinforcing that fact.

“Caitlin moves because she knows people follow her wherever she goes, and shes very strategic about dictating where her value is,” Ogwumike added on a “First Take” segment with Stephen A. Smith and Elle Duncan.

Clark’s Absence Hurting Unrivaled League Ratings

Clark’s decision to avoid the Unrivaled League has surely hurt its potential ratings. Such an historic endeavor could have certainly used a boost from the WNBA’s most famous player.

Unrivaled, the new 3×3 league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, averaged 313,000 viewers for its opening game and reportedly surpassing previous viewership records on TNT Sports 1. The attendance, however, dipped after opening night, with the league averaging 204,000 viewers after six games.

With Clark in tow, the league probably would have had twice the viewership for her games. Seeing the multi-skilled guard in a 3×3 scenario would have bene a huge boost for the inaugural league and a way to continue the momentum that women’s hoops was riding following her historic WNBA Rookie of the Year season.

Team USA Didn’t Want Clark On Olympic Team

The WNBA was also heavily criticized for excluding Clark from the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning team in Paris. There was a huge push by fans and media to have the transcending rookie added to the roster, but strong pushback from the selection committee made her appearance an impossibility.

Coaches across the league, players and the commissioner have also expressed their opinion that the league is bigger than Clark, which some have interpreted as an ungrateful way to thank such a pivotal figure in the history of women’s hoops.

Clark hasn’t said it out loud, but her actions have shown that she isn’t thrilled with the way the WNBA is marketing her or respecting her, and she also didn’t get the check she deserved last season for everything she impacted from the private flights to the crossover appeal to the record ratings and attendance.

Fans Await Caitlin Clark’s Signature Shoe

There were plenty of WNBA fans who were outraged because Nike announced Clark’s deal and then due to public backlash expedited the roll out of A’ja Wilson’s new signature sneaker and seemed to slow down on the Clark promotion when she was the hottest thing going in all of sports

According to Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star, Clark’s first signature shoe with Nike “is coming soon.”

In a recent interview with Fortune, Nike CEO Elliott Hill said that the Fever star was at the shoe company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, earlier this month to “continue development on her signature shoe.” Hill said.

“We’re working on her signature shoe that will launch, and we’re working on her logo and that design.” Hill did not set a launch date.

Clark finally getting her signature shoe “becomes an opportunity to grow the overall marketplace by inviting more and more girls into the world of sports” and it is an area Nike will “continue to invest in with tremendous momentum right now,” Hill said.

Too many, the WNBA failed to capitalize on the Clark wave as much as it should have last season. Not sure how much more of the pony-tailed assassin we could see on our TV screens, social media feeds and sports shows. But clearly Clark will control (within her contractual obligations) when, where and how her brand is used. She has no problem saying “No.”