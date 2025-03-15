‘She Pushes Me To Be Great’: Fanatics Hoops Star JuJu Watkins Flattered By Caitlin Clark’s Offer To Mentor

USC women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins is the odds-on-favorite to take home Naismith Player of the Year honors. The dynamic do-it-all wing, who was also a finalist for the award last season as a freshman, is averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists assists while leading the Trojans to a 28-3 record and regular season Big Ten championship. With the team poised to land one of the four No. 1 seeds in the upcoming women’s NCAA Tournament, the 19-year-old has the world at her feet.



USC star JuJu Watkins credits her coach Lindsey Gottlieb for pushing her towards greatness and also appreciates offer from Caitlin Clark to mentor her. (Getty Images)

Despite the team’s Big Ten championship loss to crosstown rival UCLA, a team they swept in the regular season, the Trojans are likely to get the nod as the top seed in the Spokane bracket, putting them in Los Angeles for the two opening rounds. As Watkins prepares to lead her team to what many in and around the Tinseltown area believe can end in the program’s first national championship since the great Cheryl Miller led them to back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984, she’s also raking in the NIL bag.

JuJu Watkins is the first women's college athlete to sign such a deal 👏



More: https://t.co/L9Xicbk4NX pic.twitter.com/fqmiSyYC1w — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2025

JuJu Watkins Makes History With Fanatics

With the Trojans awaiting Sunday’s Selection Show, Watkins was out making history as the first female college athlete to sign a multi-year deal with Fanatics. Per the Sports Business Journal, the landmark deal will “include autographed memorabilia (photos and basketballs), as well as trading cards that will include Watkins’ autographs and game-worn items.”

The deal also comes on the heels of Watkins and her head coach Lindsay Gottlieb both being named semifinalists for Naismith Player and Coach of the Year.

In a recent interview following her overtaking Caitlin Clark for most points by a women’s college basketball player in their first two seasons, Watkins raved about her head coach.

“She pushes me to be great. She understands my vision and the standard that I hold myself to, so we really connect with each other, and I’m grateful to have her.”

BREAKING: JuJu Watkins has surpassed NCAA all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark on the list of most points by a women's college basketball player through their first two seasons. 😳✨ pic.twitter.com/fy7QFwgBLS — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 9, 2025

Watkins Receiving Support From Caitlin Clark

Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA and reigning Rookie of the Year killing it on the hardwood, is willing to mentor Watkins through the newfound stardom and fame she’s receiving. Watkins, who currently holds NIL deals with Nike, Degree and Nyx as well as Fanatics, expresses gratitude about Clark’s willingness to help.



“Just to know that I have that support, it means a lot,” Watkins told People. Watkins added, “She’s just a super dope person and for her to do that, that means a lot. But I haven’t reached out yet.”