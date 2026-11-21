USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins delivered her best performance of the season Friday night, scoring 36 points as the Trojans defeated Baylor at Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers, in Inglewood, California.

Earlier that day, Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham had plenty to say about what Watkins should do next as she considers the next step in her basketball career.



Sophie Cunningham advised USC star JuJu Watkins — the projected No.1 overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft — to remain in college because the NIL bag is bigger than a WNBA rookie contract. (Getty Images)

During the latest episode of her “No Hesitation” podcast, Cunningham advised Watkins to remain in college for another year rather than declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft. She argued that Watkins could maximize her name, image and likeness (NIL) earnings before turning professional.

Cunningham Gives Her Reasoning for Staying at USC

Cunningham’s argument largely came down to money. Watkins is reportedly earning between $750,000 and $1 million per season through NIL opportunities at USC. By comparison, the projected 2027 WNBA No. 1 overall pick is eligible for a rookie contract worth up to $565,000 in its first year. That means Watkins could potentially earn more by returning to college for another season than she would from her initial WNBA salary.

The comparison is particularly interesting given that the Toronto Tempo won the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery and hold the No. 1 pick, putting them in position to select Watkins if she declares for the draft.

Cunningham acknowledged the appeal of joining Toronto, praising the expansion franchise, its fans and the opportunity Watkins could have playing alongside Marina Mabrey.

“Dude, you’re joining a great team. You’re joining a phenomenal market. Those fans are loving that the W is finally in Canada. We got to play up there twice this year, and it was such a fun environment.

“And Sandy Brondello is their coach — she was my coach as a rookie. She will love that team, and she has all the opportunity to go and be a star alongside Marina and go kill it. Like, that would be a very, very good team.

“But what I’m going to say is, if I was in her shoes, I think a lot of people are going to stay in college. Like, why would you not go and collect all that money that you can? Especially if you’re going to be making — and you know, this is just her WNBA contract check. I’m sure she’ll make more with endorsers, but she probably already has those endorsers being in college.

“I would stay in college personally. Like, I’m going to go get that money. Just enjoy where your two feet are.”

Eligibility and Timeline

Under the NCAA’s five-in-five eligibility rule, Watkins could remain in college through the 2027–28 season after missing the 2025–26 campaign with a torn ACL. The 2027 WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 12, 2027. Watkins has not announced whether she plans to turn pro or return to USC and remains focused on the Trojans’ 2026–27 season.

Watkins Unquestioned No.1 Pick in 2027 Draft But Not Guaranteed in 2028

Returning to USC beyond this season could complicate Watkins’ chances of becoming the No. 1 overall pick, particularly with UConn star Sarah Strong emerging as a potential challenger for the top spot in the 2028 WNBA Draft.

Draft evaluators have described Strong as a generational talent whose versatility allows her to impact the game in multiple ways. The forward has drawn praise for her scoring efficiency, shooting range, rebounding, playmaking and defensive ability.

Already projected as a leading contender for the No. 1 pick in 2028, Strong could give WNBA teams another highly coveted prospect to consider if Watkins postpones her entry into the draft.

RELATED: ‘The Michael Jordan Of Women’s Basketball’: JuJu Watkins’ Return To College Basketball Has Fans Predicting A Swift End To The Caitlin Clark Era In WNBA

So while Watkins could still become the No. 1 overall pick in 2028, her path to the top spot may be less certain than it is in 2027, particularly with Strong expected to enter the conversation.