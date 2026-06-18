‘This Is Some Shimsham’ | Fans Upset That Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Is Fifth In Release Of Initial All-Star Voting Results

With the WNBA season just about a third of the way complete, it’s time to start voting for this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities. Fans can now vote for their favorite players to make the league’s midsummer event in Chicago on July 25.

Voting is slated to run from June 11 until June 27, giving fans have plenty of chances to vote for their favorite and most deserving players. In fact, fans can submit one full ballot per day until voting closes on the 27th. That’s right up the fans of Caitlin Clark’s alley, as they attempt to make her top vote-getter.

First returns for WNBA All-Star Voting presented by @Ally are in! Is your favorite player at the top of the list?



Don't forget that votes count 2x today ⤵️



🔗: https://t.co/2I7ZfpfqQV pic.twitter.com/3bW1MBnJ0W — WNBA (@WNBA) June 17, 2026

Clark Fifth In Initial Voting

With voting heating up league officials unveiled its initial voting results. Led by Wilson, a seven-time All-Star, leads all players with 308,249 votes. Bueckers, an All-Star starter last season as a rookie, is second with 298,027 votes. Wilson is averaging a league-leading 25.6 ppg and 2.2 bpg; she also ranks fifth in rebounding (9.0 rpg). Bueckers ranks eighth in scoring (19.0 ppg) and assists (5.8 apg).

That duo is followed by Clark’s teammate Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart and the aforementioned Clark. Not a bad group at all to be lumped in with, but don’t tell that to Clark’s fans who are not happy about the early returns.

the triple threat in the top 10 💥



Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are among the leaders in the first round of fan vote returns.



your All-Star vote counts as DOUBLE today 💫 https://t.co/0JPFA3r5GL pic.twitter.com/rGDpzSInBM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 17, 2026

Fans Upset Clark Ranks Fifth

Fans of Clark took to social media to express their fake outrage of her being fifth in voting.

“#5 is so embarrassing not even the fever player with the most votes lmfao y’all are going to hell,” a fan said.

“Caitlin Clark is currently 5th in All-Star voting,” another fan said.

“Ok, ok. My ballot is all Fever going forward. This is some shimsham.”

WNBA/NBA analyst Alex Kennedy retweeted the voting results and led with this caption.

“The fact that Caitlin Clark isn’t even the leading vote-getter on the Indiana Fever is wild.”

Even longtime sports analyst Jason Whitlock chimed in:

“The Caitlin Cult is busy making content blaming everyone but themselves and Caitlin Clark for this unprecedented fall in popularity. Caitlin has behaved as stereotypical WNBA player, and her content cult turned her into a victim rather than victor. Sad.”

Fever Only Team With Four In Top 20 Vote Getters

Despite Clark’s fans displeasure with her current standing, the Fever are the only team with four players in the top 20 of fan voting. They include the aforementioned Boston (third), Clark (fifth), Kelsey Mitchell (10th) and Sophie Cunningham (17th).

The Fever’s big four could all end up in the Windy City in late July, and although it’s never been done, early voting results prove it’s not out of the realm of possibility.