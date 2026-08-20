‘Yup Her and Her Boyfriend Are Democrats’: MAGA Fans Are Spiraling After Photo Of WNBA Star Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend And Liberal Politician Stacey Abrams Goes Viral

We don’t hear too much about Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery, but a recent photo of him went viral after he posed with a certain politician.

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor with Georgia House of Representatives minority leader Stacy Abrams pic.twitter.com/3ncrvZ183h — Jason (@letstalkksports) August 17, 2026

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Takes Photo With Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, Fans Lose It

McCaffery posted a photo on his Instagram story with former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams following the Fever’s 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream earlier this week.

Several X accounts captured McCaffery meeting Abrams, a Democratic politician and voting rights activist, during Sunday’s game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. A game that drew a WNBA record 2.6M cable viewers.

Caitlin Clark is recognized as the darling of MAGA-affiliated WNBA fans and has also been pulled into the middle of drama created by “fans” and supporters who champion her by being racist, insulting and dismissive towards other players.

Abrams is everything that MAGA is not, and we don’t know McCaffrey’s political affiliation, but many fans criticized McCaffery for his Instagram post. “What a GARBAGE guy! CC needs to ditch this loser, commie socialist!” one fan said on X. Account @letstalkksports went off: “I’m starting to believe Caitlin Clark is not what she is portrayed to be. She is a fantastic basketball player, but I think her politics and political ideological views will start to creep out soon. Her boyfriend posing with a truly despicable, dishonest, and fraudster is very very disappointing. He has a right to pose with who he wants to, but by doing that, it shows his support for the fraudster liberal lefty she is.”

“Oh yay! Just when I thought we were all done with Stacey Abrams,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s caved to liberals before lmao, where have you been,” a user commented about Clark.

“I think people would be shocked to realize that CC is a liberal.” one netizen suggested.

“Yup, her and her boyfriend are Democrats,” one X user guessed.

Who Is Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend?

McCaffery is an aspiring coach and currently a player development assistant for the G League’s Noblesville Boom. He has previously held roles on the coaching staff of the Butler Bulldogs and the Indiana Pacers. He and Clark have been dating since she was at Iowa.

Caitlin Clark fans didn’t like it one bit when her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey took a photo with political activist Stacey Abrams, who , spent 11 years as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, including seven years as its minority leader. (Screenshot @connor_m20/Instagram) Are Fans Turning On Caitlin Clark For Being A Democrat?

It’s wild to see fans who were once ready to go to war for Clark now start to turn on her when she doesn’t align with their political or social beliefs.

From being criticized for not backing Sophie Cunningham’s “protect girls in sports” controversy to her silence on the way her name is synonymous with the worst-behaving fan base in the W, the evaluations seem to be 180 degrees apart, depending on who’s observing.

“That’s why everything about it is so hilarious. Caitlin is clearly a young liberal woman 😂 She’s just straight and white and pretty – and the WNBA hates that, all by itself,” one fan commented.

“leftists including Clark, but we still watch her play ball,” one fan expressed about Clark and her family.

“Yeah CC is a leftist, but I still stand 10 toes down for baby goat,” a right-wing Clark fan reasoned.



Caitlin Clark Sill Selling Out Arenas

Clark’s fan base is still extensive and she maintains a neutral political stance, with a clear first priority on basketball.

And if she keep showing up, helping to fill bigger arenas and breaking records for the most watched WNBA game ever on cable (going against Angel Reese helped boost those record ratings) nobody will care which politician her boyfriend took picture with or what political party she reps.



Her identity has already been hijacked by a certain fan group, and they will ignore the fact that her values off the court are probably very different from theirs. Good thing the $28M Nike check is already in the bank.