“For Me The Three Best Players Are A’ja, Stewie and Phee” | Becky Hammon Shuns Caitlin Clark When Naming Top 3 Players In The WNBA

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has never been afraid to speak her mind. The three-time championship-winning coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year recently talked about who she believes are the three best players in the league.

Hammon, was quick to name Aces superstar A’ja Wilson, New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart and recently returned from a season-long injury Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier. Hammon’s reasoning for naming these three was all three players greatly affect both ends of the floor (defense and offense). That was followed by her praising their winning pedigree and consistency.

The proof is in the work 💯



With tonight's @LVAces victory, Becky Hammon passed Fred Williams to move into 12th all-time in coaching wins.#WNBASeason30 | WNBA Rivals Week | @Ally pic.twitter.com/3vgrDVHsBX — WNBA (@WNBA) August 12, 2026

Hammon Doesn’t Include Clark

One name she didn’t include in the group was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark who has often been called the best player in the league by her fans.

Hammon spoke highly of Stewie following her Aces team being blown out by the Liberty.

“She’s definitely worthy of being in the conversation, let there be no doubt. I love Stewie’s game. I go back to the separation factor,” the Aces coach said. “For me, the best players are A’ja, Stewie, and Phee.”

“I know people get tired of saying those names, but those also all three of those players affect both ends of the floor greatly, and I think that’s a very distinguishing factor. And they are winning. So I think those always go into play,” Hammon added.

Becky Hammon Has 'Take That Matchup Any Day' Stance on A'ja Wilson vs Caitlin Clark.👀 https://t.co/L5n7ReQWud — Christian (@ChristianS17048) August 7, 2026

Clark Fans Come For Hammon

Hammon choosing to not include Clark in her rankings didn’t sit well with her critics, who had plenty to say about the former WNBA sharpshooter turned coach.

“The Legend no one has ever heard of. LOL,” a fan said.

“Who’s Becky Hammon?” another fan said.

“You have your opinion, and I have mine,” someone else replied.

“O guess her top 3 is the Barbie,” a fan commented.

“Wasn’t she the daughter on Rosanne,” another fan quipped.

Some Fans Did Agree With Hammon

“I think that a former player and now coach, might know a thing or two or two about players in the league,” a sensible fan said.

“She’s not in the top three right now. That’s not a shocking statement, nor is it a snub,” another observer mentioned.

“Not a bad take. Shes top 10 but not necessarily top 3,” someone else critiqued.

“The 3 players named are the top 3,” a co-signer declared.

Hammon is about as credible a source as one will find with opinions and facts to those stated opinions on this matter. Hearing fans respond to her pop with disparaging remarks just shows the immaturity and at times cult-like bias of Clark fans.

Stats often don’t tell it all, eye test also plays a huge role, and on no planet is Clark better than the three players that Hammon named.