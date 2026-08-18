‘No Balance On That Panel At All’: NBA Insider Ric Bucher Leads WNBA Fans Calling For ESPN To Fire It’s All-Black-Women Cast Because They Lack Diversity and Ignore Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark fans and white fans who claim victimhood when it comes to how the WNBA works, have a growing issue with the all-Black woman cast of ESPN’s WNBA halftime show. Over the past few weeks there’s been a growing conversation on social media, insinuating a disparity with how Malika Andrews, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter cover Caitlin Clark versus other Black stars.

“They need to make a change somewhere. No balance on that panel at all. Know your audience and the reason why said audience is watching,” a fan captioned above a video of Andrews and McNutt leading a discussion about the game.

They need to make a change somewhere. No balance on that panel at all. Know your audience and the reason why said audience is watching. https://t.co/7WqJhytHCd — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) August 16, 2026

It’s another layer in a never-ending narrative that Clark is targeted and mistreated by players, referees and ESPN media, who don’t want to accept her standing as “face of the WNBA.”

RELATED: ‘You Can’t Knee Me In The Leg, Knock Me Over’: Fans Say ‘Targeting’ Of Caitlin Clark Continues As She Blasts Refs For Quad Contusion That Led To Poor Shooting Night

During the Indiana Fever’s 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 16, ESPN’s halftime show, social media users felt the cast raved about Angel Reese (who missed several easy layups in the first half) and barely addressed Clark, who led the Fever with 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

This apparent slight provoked strong reactions from the WNBA community, with some continuing the call to have ESPN replace its popular yet controversial studio show. It also seemed as if the crew was making excuses for Reese’s poor play.

Ric Bucher Attack ESPN’s All-Black Woman Halftime Show For Ignoring Caitlin Clark To Hype Up Angel Reese

One of the vocal critics of ESPN’s show is former ESPN NBA insider Ric Bucher, who went on a scathing rant against the women behind the mic, blasting the “cookie-cutter” analysis and lack of diversity.

“Why are all the color analysts and studio hosts women? Women have served in a variety of positions on national NBA broadcasts. Why shouldn’t there be diversity on national WNBA broadcasts? What are the networks afraid of?” Bucher said in a video he posted on X.

Why is WNBA coverage so safe and monotone? Where's the diversity in analysis and debate? The league deserves critical discussion from varied voices, not just a 'girls club' protecting it from scrutiny. What are networks afraid of? #WNBA #MediaCritique pic.twitter.com/BQKug4eOPs — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) August 16, 2026

“Is the WNBA not worthy of being discussed and dissected by a variety of voices and perspectives in the same way the NBA is? … I don’t hear a whole lot of differing opinions or debates. It all comes off as safe and monotone and cookie-cutter, especially when it comes to controversial topics. All of it feels like a girl’s club, the media protecting the league from real scrutiny or critique.”

Add in Elle Duncan, La’China Robninson and legendary coach Carolyn Peck; Black women, who also appear frequently on ESPN WNBA-based programming, and the WNBA hosts are highly-represented in this regard.

McNutt Made Enemies Of Clark Fans



McNutt, who is also primary radio game analyst and television studio analyst for the New York Knicks, got on the bad side of Caitlin Clark fans a few weeks back when she called the Indiana Fever star out, saying that the Fever star has “room for little bit more accountability and self-awareness in terms of her role in the larger sisterhood” of the WNBA.

The comment set fans off and they were further frustrated when McNutt and the other panelists didn’t give CC much love, but offered words of encouragement and what they perceived as positive analysis for Reese who shot 3-for-10 from the floor and missed the game-winning layup at the end of regulation. Certain fans just can’t get enough of Clark and addressed Bucher’s alleged favoritism.

Fans Are Split On Ric Bucher’s Lack Of Diversity Claims For WNBA Halftime Show

“So Allisha Gray lit up the first half but the @espnW half time crew spent the entire show glazing Angel Reese (who kept on missing open layups). Why? Because Angel has a rivalry with CC and this is their way of putting down CC. These guys need to get fired!” an X user wrote. “They need to make a change somewhere. No balance on that panel at all. Know your audience and the reason why said audience is watching,” another X user added. “Hahaha 3-10 in the first half. This is ridiculous ESPN. Talk about a lack of credibility,” one expressed.

To be fair, Clark shot just 3-for-10 from three-point range, but her fans will say they were from a longer distance so that shooting percentage is more acceptable.

“Exhibit A is Angel Reese. To continue to hold her up as a star is ridiculous. At best she is a single skill role player. For all her rebounding ‘prowess,’ she can’t shoot outside of 3 ft, her finishing around the rim is horrible, her defensive strength is basically she’s tall, has long arms, and acts like a spas. Yet none of the commentators will call her out for any of her serious skill deficits,” a netizen quipped. “Monica, Chiney and Andraya were embarrassing yesterday Ngl, the league deserves better,” another fan complained. “Nobody cares about Angel Reese…in fact most of America realizes she’s not a good player and if she wasn’t outspoken, nobody would pay attention to her. Four letter network buys in hook, line and sinker on HER, but not CC. Amazing,” one user commented, keeping the Angel Reese backlash alive.

The women did have their defenders who enjoy the halftime show and feel they are objective analysts.

“The Women in Media for the @WNBA are doing an incredible job and don’t need any critique from neanderthals like you @RicBucher,” said one fan. “Very poor take here. Shocked Ric said it with his great track record. Sad,” one user commented. “So let me get this straight, they need uninformed, unqualified white folk to be in the room, right? This is so shameful. Y’all just want a seat at the table.” another fan claimed on X.

ESPN’s All-Black woman WNBA halftime show is being accused of purposely twisting the narrative in their analysis to make Caitlin Clark less important, while highlighting players such as Angel Reese. Former ESPN NBA Insider Ric Bucher called for more diversity. (Getty Images)

Fans Accuse ESPN Of Promoting Propoganda, Ignoring Clark

One fan went as far as accusing ESPN of being “worse propaganda than the political news media with how they glaze Angel Reese.”

As with all WNBA conflicts, the arguments for and against what Bucher said were split along racial, regional and Caitlin Clark lines. Bucher’s argument was for diversity in ESPN’s WNBA halftime show, but it came off as an attack against the ability of the Black women hosts — who also are former pro players — to bring a credible, fair and engaging product to the world.