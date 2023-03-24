“I’m Crazy, Not Stupid” | ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Says No, He Didn’t Hit Chiney Ogwumike On The Backside 

Richard Jefferson has become a mainstay on “NBA Today” with host Malika Andrews and co-host Chiney Ogwumike.

The 17-year NBA veteran is usually providing quality analysis with the two, and from the looks of it they have a lot of fun and the respect is obvious. Well, that was put to the test on an episode aired last Thursday. A deceptive camera angle made it look as if, Jefferson had smacked Ogwumike on the backside following a segment. Sort of like the way players do on the football field after a great play.

One week later it’s become a hot topic.

Did RJ Smack Chiney Ogwumike On The Booty?

The former Arizona Wildcats star took to his Twitter account to retweet the video and his caption read like this ….

“God no … I like my job. I’m crazy, not stupid. Even though she did faked the 🙏🤬”

Did Richard Jefferson just smack her ass?? On live TV?? 😂😂😂 I know he’s been dying to do that and I don’t blame him pic.twitter.com/QjWxynB2Uh — KUSH DRAGON (@kushdragon_) March 16, 2023

Jefferson says he didn’t, and Ogwumike hasn’t come out and said he did, so from the look of it that was a strange camera angle. While it may have been in fun, I’m pretty sure Jefferson won’t play like that again.

In this era of “Me Too,” anything that resembles any sort of sexual advance, assault or harassment will be frowned upon until cleared. And from the vibes of those involved it was nothing at all, as Jefferson stated.

Jefferson Has Been Involved In Twitter Battle With Paul Pierce

Fresh off the heels of this situation, Jefferson a former New Jersey Nets star has been going back-and-forth with the sometimes-delusional Paul Pierce. During a recent appearance on the “KG Certified” podcast with good friend and former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce was asked about Jefferson and his defense. Pierce’s comments were pretty blunt, straightforward and a tad bit disrespectful which Jefferson didn’t take a liking too.

Pierce referred to Jefferson’s defense on him as “sweet.” As Pierce and KG were laughing about it, Jefferson chimed in and detailed his battles with Pierce, and he even hadreceipts.

“Bro, we beat you 10 out of 11 times. We beat you three times in the postseason in the conference finals. There’s even a Christmas Day game here. … We beat you by 40 in front of all of America, and I was the starting small forward. … Now, I’m not gonna sit up here and act like I was a better player than you, but to disrespect and say the s— was sweet. I think your definition of sweet is a little bit different,” Jefferson said.

Richard Jefferson pulled up the receipts on Paul Pierce 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKyWswYyes — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) March 15, 2023

While RJ gave Pierce his props, he also said comparing himself to Pierce is like comparing Pierce to Dwayne Wade. That’s a shot to Pierce once claiming he had a better career than Wade, the three-time NBA champion, and arguably the third-best shooting guard to ever lace them up.

Jefferson Has Become Pretty Popular At ESPN

Since he became an analyst at the network in 2019, Jefferson has been seen across multiple NBA shows and many games. His vast knowledge of the game having been a former player, has been a welcomed addition for his fellow co-hosts and viewers alike.

He’s also very opinionated, but usually has a fact or two support his argument.

More news from our partners:

‘A Bro Stop Playing With My Mom’| Patrick Beverley Claps Back At Fans Crossing The Line Over His Mother’s Assets, She Joins This List Of Beautiful NBA Moms – The Shadow League

From DJing to Box Office Blockbuster: Check Out Idris Elba’s $40 Million Empire (finurah.com)

Donald Trump ‘Duped’ His Supporters Out of $1.5M In Donations After Falsely Predicting His Own Arrest. What Will He Do with the Money? (atlantablackstar.com)