‘A Bro Stop Playing With My Mom’| Patrick Beverley Claps Back At Fans Crossing The Line Over His Mother’s Assets, She Joins This List Of Beautiful NBA Moms

Fans were in awe on social media of Patrick Beverley’s mom after a video started trending of her doing a jersey swap with podcast co-host Rone. They took notice of her beauty and physical features, especially her backside.

Patrick Beverley and his mom on yacht vacation for Mother’s Day 2022. (Photo: Screenshot from Beverley’s Instagram @patbev21)

Beverley’s mom was of course wearing her son’s jersey and Rone was wearing a customized 76ers jersey with his name on the back. Rone and Beverley are co-host of “Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” that is featured under Barstool Sports.

Just 2 GOATS swapping jerseys



MAMA BEV x RONE pic.twitter.com/avbvvEbNKM — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 23, 2023

Fans used memes and clips of old videos that crossed the line for Beverley that made him respond.

One comment read, “Delonte Rone in the building.”

“That wagon got the comment section in shambles,” wrote another Twitter user.

Beverley responded on the post and he wasn’t to happy with the comments.

“A bro stop playing with my mom bro,” wrote Beverley.

Beautiful NBA Moms

Beverley’s mom is not the only beautiful NBA mom that has had fans gushing over her gorgeous looks.

Larsa Pippen

The former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and mother of Scottie Pippen Jr. has made her rounds in the NBA. She was married to Scottie for 23 years, dated Malik Beasley in 2021, and is now with Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan.

Sonya Curry

Sonya is the former wife of NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry. She is also the mother of Steph and Seth Curry. She caught the eyes of NBA fans everywhere at the 2015 NBA Finals. Sonya, like Larsa, has been around the NBA for more than 30 years but social media help shed some light on her beauty.

Shaunie O’Neal

She is the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal and mother of g-league forward Shareef O’Neal. Shaunie has stayed out of the NBA spotlight since her divorce in 2010, but has been on reality television. She has moved on and recently remarried but still has maintained her effortless beauty throughout the years.

Congratulations are in order for Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson who tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony and reception held in Anguilla! 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/0GXXt4E4XY — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 29, 2022

Savannah James

Savannah is a honorary mention right now because her two boys haven’t reached the NBA yet. Bryce and Bronny looks to follow in the footsteps of their dad Lebron. Bronny is a senior in high school but is one step closer to his dream. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and is the 28th ranked player in the nation, according to ESPN.

Johanna Leia

Leia is the mother of UCLA star guard Amari Bailey. She went viral when she caught the attention of social media for how good she looked on the sidelines of Bailey’s high school games while he was at Sierra Canyon. It also caught the eyes of rapper Drake and he took her on a expensive date at Dodgers Stadium.

She is also another honorary member of the NBA moms because her son hasn’t made the league. Bailey is currently listed as the 37th prospect overall on CBS Sports Draft Big Board.

Drake was caught just before pop the bubbles of amari bailey's mom johanna leia.😂 pic.twitter.com/WVn12i6qb3 — Brn (@askbrncom) July 9, 2021

