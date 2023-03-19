Larsa Pippen Says She Had Sex With Scottie Pippen Four Times Per Day For 23 Years Straight | Marcus Jordan Better Be Ready For Heavy Lifting

Larsa Pippen has been keeping it real recently about her current relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of Micahel Jordan, and her former marriage to Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan’s former teammate. Now Larsa is revealing all the intimate details of her old marriage, and Scottie was a sexual stallion for over two whole decades.

“I was married for 23 years,” Larsa said in the part two reunion finale of The Real House Wives of Miami. “I’ve always had sex like four times a night, so three times a week is nothing. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years. We never spent time away from each other like we had a private plane. I traveled with my kids.”

Marcus Jordan Under Pressure?

After the fanciful revelation, host Andy Cohen quipped, “Marcus [Jordan] has big shoes to fill.”

However, Larsa defended her new man and vaguely reassured him that he could provide anything her former love contributed in the bedroom.

“He wears a size 15 shoe, I think it’s OK,” Larsa Pippen responded.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen initially split up in 2016. They attempted to make it work for a few years until they eventually ended the relationship in 2021 over “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, she has dated or been rumored to have dated multiple notable men like the rap artist Future, Los Angeles Lakers player Malik Beasley, and now Marcus Jordan.

The relationship was initially troubling not only due to their age difference — Larsa is 48 years old, and Marcus Jordan is 32 — but because Scottie Pippen had practically declared war on Michael Jordan. Ever since “The Last Dance” docu-series, which chronicled the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season, Pippen has felt like he’s been treated like a second-class citizen in the Bulls narrative.

The Pippen Legacy

In Pippen’s autobiography, “Unguarded,” he keeps it honest about his thoughts on his forever basketball partner Michael Jordan.

“Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day — and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior,” Pippen said in his book. “Michael received $10 million for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime, another reminder of the pecking order from the old days.”

Still, Larsa has moved fully in her relationship with Marcus Jordan, even meeting his parents and receiving their blessing for the connection.

She said that her last name would be hyphenated if she remarried, especially if she was marrying Marcus Jordan. Perhaps Larsa wants to be the bridge to positivity between the Pippen and the Jordan clan.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she vaguely shared during The Real House Wives of Miami reunion finale.

Now Marcus Jordan has much to think about in the shade of Scottie Pippen.

