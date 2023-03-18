‘Nobody Worth A Quarter Billion No Shooter’ | Ja Morant Been For The Streets Just Peep His Old IG Photos

Ja Morant just can’t seem to get out of his own way after his recent incidents that landed him in media headlines for the Past few weeks. Now, fans have dug up his old Instagram account and found posts that further shed some light on his character.

Ja Morant dribbling the ball up the court during a Memphis Grizzlies game this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Grizzlies star point guard is eligible to return on March 20 from his eight-game suspension without pay that NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed down to him. Morant also recently returned from a counseling program at a retreatment facility in Florida that he checked himself into.

He has made the effort to reshape his image but his past skeletons were resurfaced. The six photos dated back to 2013 and Morant looked like he was a teenager.

One photo showed him pictured to be holding his fingers into a gun motion and it was captioned, “Hate Bein Sober.”

Another photo was captioned, “I can make cocaine.”

Shannon Sharpe pointed out this type of behavior from Morant on his Fox Sports show “Undisputed.”

“He wanted to portray that he was hood or a thug, but bruh you are worth a quarter of a billion. Man ain’t nobody worth a quarter of a billion no shooter. That ain’t you! Everything he does, if somebody makes a play he is going ‘tat, tat, tat, tat.’ He got the tequila and spraying everybody as if it was gun. Like, bruh, really?!?!” said Sharpe.

He continued, “Does he realize being Ja Morant is impressive enough in any room? I’m glad he got the help he needed, but the best apology is changed behavior.”

Morant recently sat down with Jalen Rose in an ESPN interview and cleared up some of the rumors surrounded around displaying ‘thug’ behavior.

“The gun wasn’t mine. It’s not who I am,” Morant said. “I don’t condone any type of violence, but I’ve taken responsibility for my actions. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about, and change this narrative that everybody got.”

He also explained that how he used these actions as an escape to whatever he has going on with him personally. He didn’t go into details about the personal things that he is dealing with but he has seeked out help.

“I used that as an escape, which I shouldn’t have. I feel like that’s the reason I made many bad decisions in my past, which doesn’t pretty much describe me, doesn’t describe Ja as a person,” Morant said. “I’m a totally different person than what’s been shown in the media. That’s my job now. That’s why I took that time away, to become a better Ja, so everybody really can see who Ja really is and you know what he’s about.”

The best apology is changed behavior and Morant will have to show that he has changed.

