Joe Mixon’s Sister Shalonda Charged With Evidence Tampering, Her Boyfriend Indicted On Felonious Shooting Of A 16-Year-Old Playing ‘Nerf Wars’ Alongside NFL Star’s Home

Hamilton County, Ohio, prosecutor Melissa Powers says a grand jury has indicted Shalonda Mixon, sister of Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, and Shalonda’s boyfriend Lamonte Brewer on charges connected to the shooting injury of a 16-year-old boy outside the RB’s home.

Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Melissa Powers, at press conference regarding shooting at property of Joe Mixon on March 6, states Mixon's sister, Shalonda, and Lamonte Brewer, have been indicted by grand jury.



Brewer: Felonious assault

Mixon: Tampering evidence, obstructing justice — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 16, 2023

Who Is Being Charged?

Shalonda Mixon, 34, has been indicted for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, 34, has been indicted for one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability. If convicted he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to the indictment, on March 6 Hamilton County law enforcement responded to Joe Mixon’s home at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Several teenagers were playing a game called “nerf wars” outside the home when real gunshots were fired.

The Eye In The Sky Never Lies

Police obtained a search warrant for surveillance video from Joe Mixon’s security system; reportedly, through that video, they were able to determine what took place the night of the shooting.

Video showed Brewer and Joe Mixon in the RB’s backyard as teens were outside of it playing. At one point, Brewer reportedly was seen opening fire on a 16-year-old who was running near the yard with a toy gun, nearly hitting the boy in the head.

“The teenager heard multiple shots whizzing by his head and immediately ducked behind a tree fearing for his life,” Powers said. “It’s unbelievable that something like this could happen. It’s hard to fathom how anyone could aim a gun at a child, let alone fire 10 to 11 rounds at him. It’s a miracle he was not killed.”

The surveillance video also showed Shalonda Mixon collecting shell casings from the yard before fleeing in her vehicle with Brewer.

Deputies who responded to the scene stopped the car. Powers said Shalonda Mixon and Brewer were inside the vehicle. Authorities said they located a gun, a Zastava M92, in the trunk. The gun reportedly later was identified as the one used in the shooting.

Joe Mixon Will Not Be Charged

During the press conference announcing the indictment charges Powers also said that Joe Mixon was seen carrying a gun in the surveillance video when the shooting took place, but did not fire the weapon.

“As a legal gun owner, Mixon had the right to possess the firearm and did not commit a crime,” Powers said.

Important note: Prosecutor Melissa Powers also states Joe Mixon was seen carrying a gun on the video, but did not fire any shots. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 16, 2023

Joe Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer released a statement following Powers’ press conference announcing the grand jury indictments.

Statement from #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, on the decision by the Hamilton County Prosecutor not to file charges against Mixon based on an incident at Mixon’s house on March 6. pic.twitter.com/Qj7Z1jsnfw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Schaffer said in his statement that Joe Mixon “witnessed an individual carrying what appeared to be a rifle racing directly towards his property as the individual continued to bark instructions.”

“When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the person discharging a firearm. Joe hates that a young adult was injured during this incident.”

The presence of guns, real and fake escalated a situation that did not need to be escalated. But this country’s fascination and obsession with violence and weapons continues.