“Shannon Don’t Call The Shots At ESPN” | Shannon Sharpe Says He Has Nothing To Do With ESPN Curbing Former Partner Skip Bayless

Last week it was announced that longtime television sports analyst Skip Bayless will be leaving FS1 and his show “Undisputed” later this summer.

Bayless’ exit comes a little over a year after Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe left the aforementioned “Undisputed” when it became apparent that he and Bayless could no longer coexist. Since that separation, Sharpe has landed on his feet, joining Stephen A. Smith and “First Take.”

Sharpe’s arrival at “First Take” helped the hit morning sports talk and debate show widen the viewership gap between the two shows even more. This while Bayless has struggled to replace the ever popular Sharpe, and for that reason alone it seems that his eight-year run at FS1 will end. As soon as it became known that Bayless would be leaving FS1, the talk of him returning to ESPN, a place he spent 12 years (2004-16), dominated the storylines. But the powers that be quickly shut that notion down.

Shannon Sharpe joined First Take and quickly helped it extend its lead over Skip Bayless' Undisputed.



Now, he's just done the same on YouTube with his own shows, Nightcap and Club Shay Shay.@MMcCarthyREV on the dominance of @ShannonSharpe's content empire ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 5, 2024

Did Sharpe Play A Role In ESPN Showing No Interest In Bayless Reunion?

As quick as the Bayless announcement was made, ESPN let it be known via a statement released to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that the network and “First Take” “were set with the current rotation.” Following that statement many wondered if Sharpe had anything to do with it. The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end quickly put that notion to rest.

During a recent episode of Sharpe’s hit podcast “Nightcap” that also features former great Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe clarified the matter.

“I don’t know what Skip’s going to do,” Sharpe said. “I wish him the best, but I don’t make the call. ESPN issued a statement saying Bayless wouldn’t be on ‘First Take,’ and Stephen A. said what he said. But at the end of the day, ESPN’s going to make a call. Shannon don’t call the shots at First Take.”

What’s crazy is the aforementioned Smith used to be Bayless’ partner on “First Take” (from 2012-16), and with his power at the network it’s obvious he’s the one who isn’t vouching for the return of Bayless.

We are back & Ocho is already setting off the fire alarms in his house 🤣 @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_



Tune in : https://t.co/azzQWlcBr8 pic.twitter.com/ftQYYp2kA6 — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) July 23, 2024

Sharpe Has Built Multimedia Empire

Despite their differences, Sharpe has never badmouthed Bayless publicly, in fact he’s always credited the talking head for giving him that first opportunity to join “Undisputed” in 2016. Since then, in many ways Sharpe has become the face of sports media, even more popular than his counterpart on “First Take,” Smith.

With two successful hit podcasts the aforementioned “Nightcap” and of course “Club Shay Shay” which boast the interview with comedian Katt Williams which reportedly made him $6 million, more than he made in any single year of his illustrious NFL career.

Related: Davante Adams Tells Uncle Shay Shay He Would Take A 58-Year-Old Brady As His QB “At This Point”

That was just the beginning for Sharpe who was also named No. 1 on Complex Magazine’s Top 25 Most Interesting Sports Personalities Right Now. Not bad for a former athlete who just entered the business roughly eight years ago. And despite the way things ended at FS1, Sharpe always stayed classy and took the high road.

Now he’s reaping the benefits of how he handled himself and that situation, while Bayless’ time on the tube seems to be up.