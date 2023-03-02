Meet The Parents: Larsa Pippen Has Michael Jordan And Juanita’s Blessing To Date Marcus Jordan

The ongoing saga between Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, has reached another level as Larsa revealed she’s “been hanging out” with Marcus’ parents. Pippen appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” and was more open about her relationship and if she had met Marcus’ famous parents, Michael Jordan, 60, and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. She also said that she has his parents’ blessing.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine,” Pippen said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tamron Hall Show.”

When asked if she and Marcus are in love, Larsa responded, “Umm, I think so.”

"Why would you date Michael Jordan's son KNOWING Scottie & Michael don't get along?"



My gyrl Tamron Hall was low-key giving Larsa the business today, y'all. THIS is the tea we need our other #RHOM bringing up on the show. 😄 pic.twitter.com/nx595Oy03V — Mr. Mention It All 📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 😄 (@MrMentionItAll) March 1, 2023

Boo’d Up

She didn’t stop there, giving the world a glimpse into the newfound romance, which for many had felt like a red flag for messiness in the relationship play.

“I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,” the mother of four continued, adding that both sets of parents just want to see their children “happy.”

“We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good,” she noted. “We’re in a great place.”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. (Photo: TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/Getty)

Pippen is 48 years old and was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. The two share four children, one of which, Scotty Jr., plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, the same team as a former beau of Larsa’s, Malik Beasley. It has only contributed to what has been characterized as a collection of awkward circumstances.

Scottie Pippen ripped the veil off his relationship with his former teammate, Michael Jordan, in his book “Unguarded.” Scottie explained his vantage point of the toxic nuances in his relationship with “His Airness” and his disgust with the portrayal of himself and their Chicago Bulls teammates in “The Last Dance” documentary.

Disrespectful or Nah?

The fact that Larsa would date his son amid this felt disrespectful to many, but she explained that dating Marcus Jordan came by accident and was not a sniper mission. She claims the two “literally just met at a party four years ago” and became friends. Pippen is a reality star from “The Real Housewives of Miami,” while Marcus owns a sneaker store in Orlando called Trophy Room.

“We have a lot of mutual friends, and so we’re kind of in the same circle,” she continued, and she believes that despite their age difference, they have “everything in common.”

The shade Tamron Hall is throwing at Larsa Pippen is crazy and obvious as hell 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣I'm crying 😭😭😭😭😭 #ScottiePippen #MichaelJordan — Henderson Drakeford (@NewarkNJ973) February 28, 2023

She also pointed out that although there is an age difference, she was in the same position when she married Scottie Pippen.

“I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me,” Pippen continued. “Scottie is 10 years older than me.”

At the end of the day those concerned with how Scottie Pippen may view his ex-wife’s newfound romance, Larsa has a definitive statement, she “[doesn’t] care” about how Scottie may feel about it, and apparently, them either.

Prequel to a Hot Girl Summer loading.