LeBron James Says Bronny Is Better Than Some NBA Lightweights Playing Now | The King Is Leaving Nothing To Chance

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James thinks his son Bronny is better than some people in the NBA right now. Is Bron right?

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today,” Bron said on Twitter as he continues to recover from a foot injury. “S*** lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Let’s be real here for a moment. LeBron is being a super sports dad in this moment. There is no way Bronny is a better player than anyone Bron was watching in the NBA on League Pass.

How Good Is Bronny James?

Bron sent this tweet on Monday night. A quick check of the scoreboard shows a number of teams under .500 that played that night. The New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Toronto Raptors.

Of those teams and players who get regular minutes, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bronny isn’t better than any of them. Bronny is ranked 34th nationally in his high school class. That’s not the top 25.

LeBron was the No. 1-ranked high school player in the country as a junior and senior. He was the Gatorade national player of the year as a junior and senior. A three-time Mr. Ohio basketball.

All that is to say LeBron wasn’t a net positive player his rookie year in the NBA and he was the No. 1 pick in the draft and a far superior player at the same age.

Bronny is nowhere near that level, and he’s supposed to be better than current players in the league? No shot.

Advantages To Being LeBron’s Son

Now, does Bronny read the game at this stage better than some players in the league? Yes, for sure. That’s the advantage of having LeBron as a dad and growing up around NBA players. He’s had early practice in studying the game at the highest level.

The question for Bronny as his high school career winds down is where will he play next season? Is he going to college for a year? Will he opt for the G League? Maybe a postgrad year at a prep school?

As for LeBron and the Lakers, they are 31-34 and in 11th place in the Western Conference. Bron is at least two weeks away from returning to the court as he recovers from a foot injury.

The Lakers have 17 games left on the schedule and need to win as many as possible. More important, they need to win every matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Clippers. Those are the teams immediately behind or ahead of them in the standings.

Anthony Davis is doing his part of dominating for the Lakers. AD played out of his mind, dropping 30 points and 22 rebounds on Tuesday night in a 112-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (minus Ja Morant). If LeBron can come back healthy and finish out the last 10 games or so, this team will be contending for the play-in tournament.

LeBron James says his son Bronny is better than current NBA lightweights. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LeBron, Davis and the Lakers in the play-in will be great for ratings, and if they somehow win and grab the eight seed for the playoffs, we will have content for days. Every talking head — except Skip Bayless — will be performing mental gymnastics to explain why LeBron is still a Top 3 player in the league.