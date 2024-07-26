The Highest-Paid Black Olympic Athlete Made $128.2M In 365 Days: Here’s A Hint … It’s Not Simone Biles

The 2024 Olympic Games officially kick off today, July 26, as 10,000 athletes from across the globe will descend in Paris for the opening ceremony of the Olympics. That means a whole lotta money is coming through to compete at the highest levels in France. According to Forbes,

The Olympics will see some of the world’s highest-paid athletes and the list is dominated by NBA players, professional golfers, and tennis stars, who according to the publication, earn large playing contracts, purses

According to Forbes, these players earn large playing contracts or prize money winnings, as well as millions of dollars in brand endorsements and off-field business ventures.

Thanks to sports and entertainment, Black athletes have enjoyed unimaginable lifestyles and opportunities.

Team USA alone dominates the list of highest-paid black athletes at the Paris Olympics.

LeBron James: $128.2 million

Networth: $1.18B

Three-time Olympian LeBron James is the highest-paid athlete at the Olympics. He earns $128.2 million, according to Forbes. He is also the first self-made billionaire to compete in the Summer Games, following his various endorsement deals and entrepreneurial ventures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: $111 million

Net worth: $90 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo clocked in at No. 11 on Forbes’ 2023 list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes with $87.6 million in estimated income for the year thanks to the $42.6 million he earns in salary from his team and the added $45 million he rakes in from endorsements.

Antetokounmpo will be at the Olympics for the first time, representing Greece. Known as “the Greek Freak” Giannis ranks among the highest-paid NBA stars with a hefty salary and a lucrative deal with Nike for his “Freak” range.

Stephen Curry: $102 million

Net worth: $200 million

Chef Curry has built a mega brand with his long-range bombing and four championships. He had the highest-selling jersey in the league in 2023 and since coming to the NBA, Curry, who plays for the Warriors, has consistently ranked among the highest-paid players.

Curry has been collecting checks since 2009 as the seventh overall pick in the draft, and has since forged a legendary career and accumulated wealth.

The 36-year-old GOAT shooter picks up around $102 million, according to Forbes, through salary and endorsements and investments.

Kevin Durant: $93.3 million

Net worth: $210 million

KD, who is still nursing an injury as he prepares to get on the court for Team USA, makes nearly $100 million per year from his salary and various endorsements.

Joel Embiid: $57.7 million

Net worth: $100 million

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid got heckled by French fans for turning down offers from France and Cameroon to play for their national teams in these Olympics. Embiid instead opted into Team USA, and one thing you can’t heckle him about is his money. The Cameroonian-born MVP reportedly earned around $57.7 million in 2024.

Anthony Davis: $46.2 million

Net worth: $160M-$175M

Anthony Davis plays alongside LeBron James on the Lakers, and they share the same agent, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. He makes close to $50 million a year. The first overall selection in the 2012 NBA draft is a nine-time All-Star and has been named All-NBA First Team four times.

Davis signed a five-year, $127 million contract extension in 2015 with the Pelicans, who dealt him to the Lakers in 2019 after he demanded a trade. He signed a five-year, $190 million max contract in 2020 to stay with the Lakers. He also has a lucrative deal with Nike.

The fact that basketball is one of the most popular Olympic events shows the global popularity of the sport. You don’t see American football or even baseball, anymore, in the Olympics.

The aforementioned NBA players can be seen going for the gold as team USA begins pool play in the men’s 5×5 basketball tournament on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

To guarantee a spot in the knockout stage, the star-studded collaborations that includes Steph Curry, King James, Kevin Durant, 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum and the like, need to finish in the top two of Group C, which also includes South Sudan, Serbia and Puerto Rico.

South Sudan gave Team USA a tough game, losing by 1 point on a LeBron James game-winning layup. So none of these games can be taken for granted as easy wins. And being the highest-paid player won’t be enough to get the job done.