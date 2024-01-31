Jayson Tatum’s Exploding Jersey Sales and Future $300M Contract Proves He Will Be The Face Of NBA’s Next Generation

On Tuesday, NBA.com revealed its top-selling jerseys for the first half of the 2023-24 season, and despite the influx of foreign talent and the rush of international-born stars winning MVPs, Jayson Tatum is No. 2 overall behind Stephen Curry, giving two American-born players the top spots.

With International player winning MVPs, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is second in jersey sales to Steph Curry. American NBA players are still most popular, and Tatum is the future face of the league. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The last five MVPs have been awarded to international players and Joel Embiid is probably going to win his second MVP unless his MRI reveals something that causes him to miss five more games, then he will become ineligible, and Nikola Jokic will probably win his third MVP in four years.

Tatum Has Resume To Be Face Of NBA

Jayson Tatum is a name that analysts are often hesitant to include in their top 3 NBA players list. The 24-year-old will start in the All-Star Game for the fourth straight year. This is Tatum’s fifth All-Star selection, all by the age of 25, which has put him on a legendary path.

Tatum’s all-around game is supreme and he’s averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.2 from three. The Celtics have the NBA’s best record and Tatum’s vote total was the third overall (fan-vote leader league-wide among all positions), behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

His humility when asked about the honor also contributes to his burgeoning popularity. His St. Louis upbringing is evident in his gracious demeanor.

“So many guys they could have voted for; you know, to continue to get voted one of the top guys is pretty cool,” Tatum told reporters. “I think it’s important to celebrate those small wins throughout the season. Obviously, there’s more things you want to accomplish, but being an All-Star never gets old, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Tatum’s popularity is clearly surpassing all of those guys and he’s arguably on equal footing as a player right now. You hear the hype and the names; LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo. You would think they were the most popular. In fairness to LeBron, he’s lived in the Top 3 for most of his career, but he’s further from No. 1 then he’s ever been. Curry lives in that position as well, but as Tatum enters his prime, Curry’s career is entering the twilight phase.

Jayson Tatum Is NBA’s Most Marketable American Superstar

Tatum’s excellence isn’t lost on the fans of the game as they crave his jersey and recognize where he’s going. His popularity is soaring and the fact that some people are surprised by this shows how disconnected media and corporate can be while searching for a narrative to sell as opposed to tapping into what the fans are truly feeling.

For those who would counter by asking how he ranks internationally in jersey sales, well he’s crushing that as well. His brand and marketability can’t be questioned.

No. 2 in jersey sales in the U.S.

No. 3 in jersey sales in Brazil.

No. 6 in jersey sales in Canada.



The world loves Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/uRzJ8RNxum — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 30, 2024

As the NBA desperately throws all of its resources behind expanding into the international market, changing the game of basketball to a style that accommodates players from overseas, while limiting opportunities for American-born players, the league is missing the fact that Tatum is the future face of the league. The people have spoken.

Close To Winning First NBA Title

Tatum has been on the cusp of breaking through and winning a championship for years. The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, 2020, 2022 and in 2023. Most of those series were seven-game losses.

In 2022, he was named the inaugural NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Tatum also represented the US men’s national basketball team, winning gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Tatum, just 24 years old, has been in the league and carrying the Celtics since his rookie season of 2018. He’s dealt with the pressure of playing for the NBA’s most storied franchise (along with Lakers) and through six seasons in the NBA, he’s making a killing on the court and at the bank.

Tatum Has Networth of $50M and Rising

Tatum’s pockets also reflect a rising NBA star whose remarkable skill and execution keeps the arenas packed and the media focused in on Boston. With a Duke education and a clean character record, Tatum has a trailer load of endorsements totalling more than $30 million, with more coming as he ascends to elite NBA status.

Jordan Brand: Tatum has an endorsement deal with the iconic Jordan shoe brand. Signature sneakers and incredible commercials have driven Tatum’s popularity.

Gatorade: Gatorade connects with transformative athletes in the game and Tatum, whose physique is one the NBA’s best, is a perfect spokesperson for an athlete’s commitment to fitness and hydration.

Subway: The popular fast-food restaurant franchise has partnered with Tatum, boosting his visibility and marketability.

Ruffles: Tatum’s endorsement with America’s most popular potato chip, increases his popularity and expands his brand into non-basketball realms.

Tatum Entering $300M Club Next Off Season: Celebrates 24th Birthday With 500K Richard Mille Watch

He’s already living the good life. He bought himself a $500K gift for his 24th birthday to celebrate his success. it was an all-white custom Richard Mille RMO 55, Bubba Watson designed by Eric Jaw Jeweler, who has designed watches for LeBron, Kobe and Elon Musk.



Two years into his career, Tatum signed a five-year contract extension with the Celtics potentially worth up to $195.6 million if he hits certain milestones, including MVP awards and All-NBA team selections. His base salary in year one is $33 million, and it increases to $44.5 million in year five. Tatum is under contract through the end of next season with a player option for $37 million, but by then he will be in position for a supermax deal of five years and $318 million. A deal of that magnitude will surely increase his net worth.

You combine all of his attributes and Jayson Tatum is the Black American basketball star that will carry the mantle after LeBron James and Steph Curry ride off into the sunset. His popularity will only increase as more international players elevate into the NBA elite.