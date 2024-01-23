Joel Embiid Is King Of The Big Men! Drops 70 Points On Wemby, Eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record And Blowing Kevin Durant’s Mind

Joel Embiid is a true problem.

The 2023 MVP recipient dropped a remarkable 70 points Monday night, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid also posted 18 rebounds and five assists. The 29-year-old surpassed the Sixers franchise record for points in a game, held by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain with 68.

“Obviously, Wilt accomplished … everything [in] the history of this league, and basketball in general,” Embiid said after his 70 points helped the Sixers beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 on Monday night. “So to be in the same conversation, that’s pretty cool.”

Joel Embiid is the conversation now as he created a new stat line in the league. Players have yet to achieve 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in a game before Monday’s game, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information.

“It was just a great night,” he said. “I had it going. I mentioned a few times, a lot of teammates are extremely unselfish and they just kept giving me the ball, and I just finished it.”

Embiid shot 24 of 41 from the field and made 21 of 23 free throw attempts. The All-Star set the tone early, posting 34 points and ten rebounds in the first half, having a field day with the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. He hit a pull-up jumper for his 65th point of the night and coolly passed the league’s prior season high of 64 from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Remember when NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dan Roche wrote that statistically, Joel Embiid is the greatest scorer of all time? That aged very well indeed.

Wemby was no slouch offensively, at least. He tallied 33 points and seven rebounds to pace the Spurs.

Around the league, the big men showed up, which made Embiid’s achievement more critical as two other players also had a pivotal night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns also had a phenomenal Monday night, putting up a career-high and franchise-record 62 points at the Target Center over the Charlotte Hornets. Towns also finished with eight rebounds and two assists, shooting 21 of 35 from the field, 10-for-15 from the 3-point line, and 10-for-14 from the free-throw line. He is the first player in league history to have at least ten made 3-pointers, 2-pointers, and free throws in the same game.

KAT also set a new franchise record for points scored in a half and field goals made. Unfortunately, the Charlotte Hornets rallied out of a 15-point hole, stole the 128-125 win, and broke an otherwise notable night.

In Phoenix, Kevin Durant proved why he is called “The Slim Reaper” when he dropped 43 points, including the game-winner, to beat the Chicago Bulls 115-113. However, postgame when he heard about what Embiid did it literally blew his basketball fan mind.

“70? He had 70?” Durant said in disbelief during the postgame presser. “S**t! I seen KAT had forty at half. I mean, the skill level in this league is insane and actually the coaching, the schemes on offense is insane. You’re seeing so many sets being run for bigs to get threes. Coaches are being way more creative to put their best players in great position to get those numbers.

“You’ve got shooters all around the floor, you’ve got penetrators, this is the peak of basketball in my opinion. You’re seeing it with what guys are doing. We’ve got bigs in the league getting 70 and 60, making nine, 10, threes, shooting pull-up jump shots. It’s insane what we’ve got going on,” Durant said before dropping the mic and exiting the press conference in disbelief.

Well said, Kevin. Your energy is felt.