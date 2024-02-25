Joel Embiid Is The Penthouse King Of The City Of Brotherly Love After Placing His House On The Market For $5.5 Million

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid listed his Society Hill penthouse for $5.5 million back in January 2024, and it gives a glimpse into how he was living in the city of Brotherly Love. Boasting 3,500 square feet, two balconies, and a private rooftop space, the reigning NBA MVP had views for days in the heart of historic city.

The high-rise condo at 101 Walnut is a whole-floor, bi-level, bespoke residence unmatched in privacy, in-home amenities, and breathtaking views. It is nestled in the stylish Society Hill neighborhood between the Delaware River and Center City providing views of Philly and South Jersey’s Camden coastline. Each of the ten residences occupies its own floor with a virtual doorman and electronically coded access elevators that open directly into each unit.

The property exchanged hands previously in 2018 when it sold for a little over $3 million. With its unique location 20 stories above the city, whoever scoops this up will have unmatched views of Philadelphia.

Embiid has lived in and around different parts of Center City Philadelphia since being drafted in 2014 in the first round to the Sixers. He lived in a hotel downtown for a while with his trainers even delivering healthy meals to him there in an attempt to thwart his reported unhealthy eating habits like reportedly ordering room service pitchers of Shirley Temples.

He also lived at some point in a $2.1 million condo at Two Liberty Place, just blocks from the iconic City Hall building in Center City. The condo was a posh example of Philly living with Two Liberty Place being one of the most well-known downtown high rises in the Mid-Atlantic market. The condo boasted 2,750 square feet of living space and had three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The condo also featured a large dining area, a kitchen, and a great couch for Embiid and his family to relax 40 stories above the city.

The Sixers star has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Embiid inked a lucrative contract extension for four years and $196 million in 2022.

Although his choices to stay in the city and live in a high-rise are opulent, he has been pretty frugal after inking his extension. When asked what he purchased for himself after the extension Embiid famously answered, “Nothing.”

“I don’t drive,” he says. “All I really need is my video games and a big-ass TV,” he followed up with, according to For The Win, as the reason why he doesn’t splurge on cars and other extravagances.

However, just before the extension, he purchased a new home for his parents in Cameroon. Per reports, the old house held painful memories of his younger brother Arthur, who died in 2014 after being struck and killed by a car.

In America’s first capital city, Joel Embiid knows how to live, and ‘its’ lavishly.