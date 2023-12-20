Nikola Jokic Leaning Into His Stardom In Latest Commercial With ‘Pony’; This Is A Good Thing For The NBA

Reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, as the game’s best player, needs to promote the league and be a good steward. The collective basketball media will need to be better about how they try to connect with him to tell stories, and he will have to do a few more interviews outside of his mandatory requirements. He is known for his sublime on-court play and nonchalance when it comes to NBA superstardom. He doesn’t do commercials, isn’t on social media, and doesn’t do a lot of media.

All that might have changed, as Jokic is part of a new Hotels.com ad campaign featuring a pony. That’s good news for the NBA.

Jokic Has A Responsibility

As the game’s best player, Jokic does have the responsibility of promoting the league and being a good steward of the NBA brand. No doubt the league wants to feature him more prominently, and Nike would probably like to as well.

For most of his ascent to superstardom he has shunned the spotlight. We all remember last June after winning the title when he was asked about the trophy parade and he was much more concerned with getting back home to Sombor for his horse races.

But something or likely someone has gotten through to him on the importance of doing commercials and increasing visibility, and this campaign is exactly how you appeal to someone like Jokic.

Do Things That Fit His Personality

The two-time MVP is a team-first guy. In this campaign he’s with teammate Peyton Watson and he’s the lead in all the scenes, but it’s in a shared symbiotic role. Just like how Jokic operates on the floor during a game. He’s the leader. But he sets up his teammates for success.

The campaign also features a pony. The firm in charge of the campaign concept obviously wanted to have a little fun and play into Jokic’s love of horses. All of this matters and makes it easier for someone like Jokic to agree to take part.

This is good news for the league, if they can find another two opportunities with their national partners that fit into the Jokic ethos it would introduce him to the casual fan.

If Nike can work something out with him that would be huge too as he gets more immersed in the culture of basketball. His game isn’t high-flying but is aesthetically pleasing. The brilliant passing and shooting will resonate.