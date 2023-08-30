“No Super Teams, No Drama” | Charles Barkley Credits Nikola Jokic And Giannis Antetokounmpo For Winning Titles In Drama-Filled Super Team Era

When NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks, he’s going to give it to you raw and uncut.

The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, who’s one-fourth of the “Inside The NBA” on TNT crew, has always been outspoken and unapologetic about his beliefs.

“Sir Charles,” as he’s affectionately referred to from his playing days, won the 1992-93 NBA MVP while leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, coming up short to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Barkley can take pride in knowing he took a team that most casual fans couldn’t even name three or four other players from to the brink of a championship. That’s not the case anymore with so many players joining forces to form super teams, and you can tell it just grinds Barkley’s gears.

—Catching up with Charles Barkley on the Jokic Era, NBA summer drama, old guys vs new guys + his fav 2023 NFL team.

—Bat Mitzvah stories, Sandler’s new movie + the Jewish pop culture pantheon w/ @julietlitman @MalloryRubin https://t.co/wL0syNfTrn — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 25, 2023

Barkley Calls Out Super Teams, Credits Joker And Greek Freak

During a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons” podcast, Barkley didn’t mince his words when the super teams subject came up.

“With all the BS that goes on in the NBA what the Nuggets and the Joker accomplishments just made me feel good. No super teams, no drama. I mean, Kyrie, there’s drama. He’s a hell of a player, but there’s drama. That’s the thing. Joker and Giannis make me feel good about my sport.”

Barkley is crediting NBA conference Finals MVP Nikola Jokic for leading the Denver Nuggets to its first championship in franchise history. And they built the core of their team organically.

As for Giannis he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 title, the franchise’s first since 1971 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led them to one.

Can’t forget Joel Embiid, who despite not leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a title did win his first MVP last season. His win made it five straight seasons a foreign big man has won the league’s MVP, prior to that Jokic and Giannis won the award back-to-back (twice) themselves.

Are Super Teams Here To Stay?

It’s highly plausible that the stacking-teams era is here to stay. The rule changes along with how free agency has become a big event around the league, means more top players will probably look to team up together. In many ways it’s a cheap way to avoid the grind and try to win a title.

As a basketball purist, this era really makes it hard to watch and love the game much anymore. That’s why Barkley fittingly gives credit to organically built teams and their front offices.