Charles Barkley Picks San Francisco 49ers To Win Super Bowl | He’s 0-2 Betting Against Patrick Mahomes, But Here’s Why He’s Correct

With the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers slated to take place Sunday in Las Vegas, aka Sin City, the celebrity picks have been coming in.

For most, the sentiment has been to go with the Chiefs who have a track record of Super Bowl success led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s looking to win his third Lombardi Trophy at the age of 28.

Charles Barkley is 0-2 betting against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs this postseason, but he has good reasons for picking the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. (Getty Images)

Not only that, but the Chiefs have been on a roll, eliminating two home favorites in the Buffalo Bills and the heavily-favored Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Charles Barkley Is All In On 49ers winning Super Bowl 58

Don’t tell that to Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who’s all in on the Niners bandwagon.



Burnt by Mahomes twice already, Charles Barkley is tripling down with the 9ers 🤣



Full @insidethenfl interview Tonight 8/7c on The CW pic.twitter.com/pUM4FoxQCf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2024

Barkley’s 0-2 Betting Against KC In Playoffs

Despite losing money betting against K.C. twice this postseason, Barkley is once again betting against the defending Super Bowl champions.

During a recent interview with “Inside the NFL,” the NBA All-Time Top 75 Player and analyst says he’s riding with the Niners in the big one, and he even called Niners All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner his “favorite player.”

“I’m rooting for Trent Williams,” Barkley said. “I’m the guy who’s on the list of great players who never won a championship. So, Trent Williams has been probably one of the best offensive linemen in this league forever, so I really would love to see him get his championship.”

You can see why Barkley is rooting for the Niners. Having never been able to hoist a Larry O’Brien Trophy during his NBA career, he knows firsthand how that feels and wouldn’t wish it on any other great player.

While his prediction isn’t farfetched, it’s going to take a pretty Herculean effort by the Niners to knock off this battle-tested Chiefs team, who thanks to Taylor Swift’s PR machine, have the world of sports, music and entertainment riding with them.





Three Reasons Why Barkley Is Correct

When looking at both rosters, you can see why Barkley believes the Niners are going to win.

1. The Niners are the more talented team with a comparable defense.

2. San Francisco’s offense is better than the Chiefs, with five players on that side of the football being named All-Pros, including four on the first team.

3. Quarterback Brock Purdy has looked the part since taking over last season. He’s withstood the highs and lows of playing quarterback in the NFL level and handled all of the pressure and criticism that has come his way.

In fact, the 2022 seventh-round pick, formerly known as Mr. Irrelevant (last pick in the draft), is 21-5 in games started, and 4-1 in the postseason.

All Purdy seems to do is find a way to win and that will help Charles Barkley who still doesn’t believe in the Super Bowl run this KC team is on.