Michael Jordan Is Team Magic Johnson All Day | Disagrees With Stephen A. Smith Saying Stephen Curry Is The Greatest Point Guard Ever

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently said he and Earvin “Magic” Johnson are the best point guards to ever play the game.

While many would agree with Curry’s assessment, ESPNs Stephen A. Smith went on “First Take” and gave the GOAT point guard title to Curry outright. Smith was so adamant that Curry has surpassed Magic on Tuesday’s show, that he got an early morning text from none other than Michael Jordan himself.

Jordan, who usually stays out of these types of debates, couldn’t sit back and let Smith say that with such conviction.

Not only did Jordan send Smith the text he also wanted him to read it live on air, so folks could hear his reasoning why Magic, whom Jordan had many battles against, is still the greatest floor general ever.

Smith Reads Jordan’s 5:54 AM Text Aloud

Jordan gave Curry his props, and said while it’s close, Magic still gets the nod in his opinion.

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time with what you said,” Smith said of what Jordan wrote. “Magic Johnson is easily the greatest point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. “You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the greatest shooter of all time. … But Magic invented the triple-double, not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best.”

Comparing Eras Is Difficult, But MJ Is Correct

As much as Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game from a shooting, moving and cutting standpoint. He’s only the Warriors point guard by title, Draymond Green who’s been their leading assist guy most seasons is the table-setter for the Dubs’ dynamic motion offense.

While, Magic on the other hand was the Lakers setup man and offense initiator. Johnson did things as a 6-foot-9 point guard that will never be duplicated.

The good thing about this debate is both have plenty of accolades from championships, MVPs, Finals MVPs, All-Star appearance, All-NBA selections and much more to be mentioned. But, if we’re talking point guard as in making teammates better, Magic gets the nod over Curry, who’s no slouch in that department himself.