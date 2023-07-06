Draymond Doesn’t Want To Win 73 Games Again, Just The Ring Instead | The Final Glory Is All The $100M Man Wants

The Golden State Warriors will be remembered as one of the greatest sports dynasties in history. Led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, this legendary team has done some amazing things, including breaking the 1995-’96 Chicago Bulls’ single-season wins records. But if you ask Draymond, he’d never do it again.

The four-time NBA champion took to Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” and spoke about the toll that the 2015-’16 season took on him and the rest of the team and how they had a target on their backs every game of the season. The physical and mental toll it took on him was enough to make that historically successful season a one-time thing for Dray.

“If you told me today, y’all can win 73 games next year and actually close the deal and win a championship, I may say, ‘No, I’m cool,'” Draymond said. “Because the price to pay to actually get through that, I’m not sure it’s worth it.”

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen completed their historic run by ending their then-record 72-10 season with a championship on top of that, which many still believe is the greatest single season of all time in the NBA. The Warriors infamously couldn’t seal the deal for their historical run after LeBron was able to defy all odds and win the championship over Golden State.

Of course, the Warriors are four-time champions under the trio, and while they could’ve added a fifth ring to their collection, the record season will forever have an asterisk next to it.

Draymond doesn’t want to handle that same pressure that came with that season. Every team was gunning for them, and every game had a different level of intensity when it came to the competition they faced and the fans at the arenas.

“When I say I may not take it, you gotta think, you’re being thrust into a playoff environment every game of the year,” Draymond said on the podcast. “And just the toll it takes, that’s when I first started graying that year. Just, like, the toll that it takes, I’m just not sure it’s worth it. Now, I’ll take the championship, but 73 they can have. I never want to do it again. Never even want to attempt to do it again.” Draymond Green Reflects On Strain Of 73-Win Season

While this sudden epiphany could be attributed to Draymond being seven years older and honestly reflecting on what it took to persevere through that season, he also acknowledges the physical toll that it took on Dub Nation. Including the fact that injuries were sustained, but guys pushed through it. Draymond suffered a concussion during the season, that he now admits he decided to play through.

Heartbreakingly, after suffering a concussion but powering through it in order to achieve the record, they still weren’t able to successfully win the ring.

After winning all those games in the regular season and the playoffs, the Warriors couldn’t win one last game against the Cavaliers, who were famously down 3-1 and came back to win the championship.

Draymond Will Probably End Career With Warriors

Draymond recently signed a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Warriors and presumably retire with them, barring he gets traded or cut from the team in the next four seasons.

The Warriors are just a year removed from their latest championship, and while there probably won’t be any more 73-win seasons, Golden State and Steve Kerr should still be championship contenders until the day Dray walks out of that door for the last time.