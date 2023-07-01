“Talking About 3-1 Like Joey Burrow Ain’t Send His A** Home” | Draymond Green Adds More Fuel To The Joe Burrow vs. Pat Mahomes Debate

Draymond Green is no stranger to trash talk and will probably go down as one of the best trash talkers in the history of sports. He didn’t mind by giving Patrick Mahomes a little taste of what opposing NBA players get every night when they face him.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played in this year’s edition of “The Match” on TNT while Green followed alongside his Warriors teammates for support. The 2-on-2 celebrity golf matchup took place on Thursday. Green and Kelce did most of the trash talking for each of their respective sides, but Mahomes delivered a few jabs as well at the Warriors trio.

(Left) Patrick Mahomes posing with his two Super Bowl rings. (Middle) Draymond Green during a Golden State Warriors game. (Right) Joe Burrow during a Cincinnati Bengals game. (Photos: Getty Images, @patrickmahomes/ Instagram screenshot)

Trash Talking Green

Ahead of Green signing a new four-year deal worth $100 million to stay put in Golden State, he made time to tag along and provide trash talk to the friendly 2-on-2 golf matchup.

“Ay, Pat, what’d you just say?” Green asked Mahomes. “I told Klay to watch out for that hole,” Mahomes responded. “Wow, 3-1 jokes. Wow, that is a cheap shot. Wow,” Green said. “Pat over here talking about 3-1 like Joey Burrow ain’t send his a** home a year ago. What are you talking about 3-1?” he added. "Y'all over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send your a– home a year ago."



Draymond chirping back at Mahomes and Kelce 😅#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/V8RFZyrI3Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Green was referring to the 2022 AFC Championship Game that the Bengals won 27-24 to advance to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs did get their revenge in this year AFC title game with a 23-20 victory, but many believed that they were bailed out with a late hit call on Mahomes from rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai.

Mahomes vs. Burrow

Joe Burrow-Mahomes rivalry seem to be today’s version of Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry.

Mahomes’ father sparked the debate after last season’s AFC championship with his infamous “Smoking on the Joe Burrow” line. Then, Bengals teammate Ja’Marr Chase added his input recently with his “Pat who?” comment.

Both Burrow and Mahomes are in the AFC, their teams will be contenders each year, and they are two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Burrow currently holds a 3-1 record in head-to-head matchups. He has thrown for 1,252 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions, and has a quarterback rating (QBR) of 107.8 in the four matchups.

Mahomes has thrown for 1,083 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and has an average QBR of 102.2 in the matchups. Despite the slightly lower numbers in head-to-head matchups, Mahomes still has a wide gap in overall success. He has two regular season MVPs, two Super Bowl MVPs, and two Super Bowl rings. Burrow is still trying to capture his first of each.

All that really matters is what you do in the playoffs, and both quarterbacks have a win each in head-to-head playoff matchups. Their rivalry could go down as one of the best in NFL history.