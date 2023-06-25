“With Draymond You Never Felt Like You Could Take His Game Away” | Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes The Warriors Have To Re-Sign Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are going through some changes, the first came when GM Bob Myers opted to leave the franchise following their six-game Western Conference semifinals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Myers was the architect of the four NBA championship teams and six NBA Finals appearances over the past nine seasons.

On Thursday new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., decided to trade rising guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. This just three days after saying the expectancy was for Poole to be around the remaining four years of his contract.

But none of that is more important than do-it-all forward Draymond Green opting out of the final year of his deal, looking for a more lucrative long-term deal. If the Warriors are to remain championship contenders with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and others, it’s imperative that Green is back in the fold, as his value is just too great and he’s nearly irreplaceable when you consider all he does for them nightly.

And while most outsiders know this, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, who’s faced the Warriors numerous times in the NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, broke it down into the simplest terms possible.

.@stephenasmith says the Warriors' dynasty ends without Draymond Green: pic.twitter.com/Lwub4evstv — First Take (@FirstTake) June 21, 2023

Shumpert Spoke Highly Of Green’s Importance

During a recent appearance on the “No Chill With Gilbert Arenas” podcast, “Shump” had this to say about Green and why the Warriors need him back.

“To me they have spurts of greatness, all of them individually,” Shumpert said. “But there’s something very consistent about somebody that doesn’t have to make shots but is a staple.”

That’s exactly who Green is and has always been. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year can dominate games without scoring a single point. It’s his all-around play, intangibles and high basketball IQ that makes his special, not his shooting or scoring. And for a Warriors team that’s been about Steph, Klay and Dray for 11 seasons he’s needed back in 2023 and beyond.

“I was one of those guys that maybe is not in the rotation at all,” Iman continued. “But if I’m not sitting on the bench, it’ll make people feel weird. You know what I’m saying? When you lose that loudmouth guy, that’s gonna, like, yell at the other team, but he’s in it, he’s intense, he knows all the plays, he knows the coverages, he knows everything.”

“He doesn’t have to perform well for him to mean something to a team. I think he’s their consistency. When they have ups and downs, this and that, he’s their even keel, whether they understand it or not,” the former NBA player added.

Shumpert even added that Green’s game is so orthodox in how he can make an impact that you can’t really take what he does away.

“With Draymond, you never felt like you could take his game away. I never felt like he was not going to not know coverages. Bro, do you study the Cavs harder than you do the other teams? He was barking everything out they we’re doing.”

.@stephenasmith says Draymond Green is "easily" worth another $100M 👀



"$100-$120M in today's NBA economy, with KAT signing for $250M and they ain't win a damn thing? I don't want to hear that Dryamond Green ain't worth that money. You're damn right he's worth that money." pic.twitter.com/amxG8TWjTL — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2023

How Much Will It Cost To Keep Green In The Bay Area?

Green opted out of the final year of his deal, which was slated to pay him $27.8M next season. That means he’s looking for at least that, but with more years to go with it.

On numerous occasions, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has mentioned that without Green there is no Warriors dynasty. But how much will it cost to keep him from jumping ship?

ESPNs Stephen A. Smith shared that he believes Green is worth $100M over four years, which would mean $25M per season for the 33-year-old. Green liked the post and reshared it himself, letting us know what he thinks of his value.

Following the team’s final game, Green told Marc Spears on “NBA Today” that he’s been in the Bay 11 seasons, and you don’t just up and bounce. But he also understands it’s a business.