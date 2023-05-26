Patrick Mahomes Speaks On Brother’s Arrest For The First Time | Now Stop Asking Him About Another Grown Man’s Business.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs concluded their first week of offseason practices on Wednesday, and that meant superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was available to speak to the media for the first time since the end of last season. The arrest of his brother Jackson Mahomes was brought up, and the MVP said it’s a personal matter.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself,” Mahomes said to the media. “At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

The QB was later asked how he determines what matters in his personal life to keep private versus public.

“I think that’s a process everyone has to navigate in life,” the quarterback said. “Obviously, I’m on a bigger stage but at the same time, it’s your family, but you have to come in here and do a job, and that’s what I try to do every day.”

No doubt this is a tough situation for the Chiefs’ MVP but he’s taking the only approach he can. Which is to focus on the work and what he can control. The legal process as it relates to his brother will take care of itself.

What Is Jackson Mahomes Accused Of?

Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional count of misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident in February at Aspens Restaurant and Lodge in Kansas. The restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, alleges that Jackson Mahomes grabbed her by the throat, pushed her head back, and kissed her three times, and put his tongue in her mouth.

There is video of at least part of the alleged incident, as well as a statement from a worker who Jackson Mahomes allegedly pushed that same day.

Jackson is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.

On The Field

Meanwhile as it relates to football, since Patrick Mahomes signed his 10-year, $450 million contract with $151 million guaranteed in 2020 the QB market has gotten even wilder. The best QB in the league is now only the seventh-highest paid on an annual basis. But that doesn’t seem to bother the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Our magician working on some new spells 🪄 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/XNguXKtgz1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2023

“I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment,” he said. “We see what’s going on around the league, but at the same time, I’ll never do anything that’s going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it’s kind of teetering around that line.”

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray all average more per year than Mahomes. Though his total contract value is still the highest.

“It’s not about being the highest-paid guy; it’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life. But at the same time, you got to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money but you’re still keeping a lot of great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you’re able to compete in these games.”

Mahomes has more Super Bowl wins than all the QBs above him on the annual pay scale and he already has half of Aaron Rodgers’ MVP totals. The Chiefs’ signal-caller is more than fine with his salary and his standing among the game’s QBs.