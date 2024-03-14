Patrick Mahomes Continues Tom Brady Legacy Chase | Deal Restructure Saves Chiefs $21.6M to Get Justin Jefferson, Who Wants To “Break The Bank” With $30M Per

Patrick Mahomes is back on his Tom Brady. After winning his third Super Bowl and second in a row, the NFL’s best quarterback is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to winning championships.

Kansas City Chiefs have restructured quarterback Mahomes’ contract, giving the Super Bowl champions some much-needed salary cap space.

By restructuring the contract, which would have counted more than $58 million against the cap for the upcoming season, the Chiefs created $21.6 million to bring in an elite receiver.

Patrick Mahomes To Justin Jefferson?

The speculation has thrust the name of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the forefront.

Even before quarterback Kirk Cousins departed for a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons, Jefferson was unenthused with the direction of the team. Now with journeyman Sam Darnold being signed recently, the quarterback position is considerably weakened, and there’s no A-1 signal-callers left on the market. The draft is the next best option, and we know there’s no guarantees with that.

Justin Jefferson Isn’t In Love With Minnesota

Back in January after a season-ending loss to the New York Giants, Jefferson, who is eligible for a contract extension, didn’t sound enthusiastic about committing long term to the franchise that could make him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

He addressed whether he wants to remain with the Vikings long term, saying that so long as the Vikings want him, he’s here to stay.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control,” Jefferson told Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson on January 16.

Patrick Mahomes will be restructuring his contract to create an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs as they aim to become the first NFL team to three-peat, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/PxpJ5j8ZPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Bradyesque: Mahomes Gives Up Bread Now To Stay In Super Bowl Contention

In a league full of elite pass-catchers, Jefferson is considered by many to be the best in all of football. The 6-foot-1 playmaker has nearly 6,000 yards receiving and 30 TDs in four seasons. He only played 10 games in 2023 due to injury after playing at least 16 games in each season prior.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes moved his money around in order to help the Chiefs strengthen the team. Mahomes also adjusted his 10-year, $450 million contract in 2021 to help the Chiefs with their financial situation.

With three Super Bowls in tow, Mahomes’ legacy now becomes a pursuit of greatness. Tom Brady restructured his contract several times during his two-decade run and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

Vikings Say They Are Close With Jefferson On Long-Term Deal

The Vikings made a late push to extend Justin Jefferson last offseason, and Minnesota says they have no intentions of trading Jefferson, but that hasn’t stopped media insiders from speculating on a potential divorce.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell came out strongly against the rumors, stating during an appearance on “PFT Live” that the organization has no intention of trading their star wideout.

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said (via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.com). “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you’re trying to reset the receiver market — we know who he is, we know what Justin’s earned through his first four years in this league — you know how hard it is. … It was never gonna be something that was just going to be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin.”

Jefferson will play 2024 on his fifth-year option worth $19.74 million. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says the two sides got “unbelievably close” to an extension last offseason and he’s confident Jefferson wants to be in Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Wants $25-$30 Million Per

If Jefferson does stay, he’s not going to hand out any hometown discounts. The dynamic receiver has already said he wants to “break the bank” and is probably positioning himself for a deal that will surpass the $30 million average annual value set by Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

At the very least, Jefferson is looking to join the $25 million per year club. Three other WRs are currently making $25 million or more per season (Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown).

K.C. is the hunted and is trying to stay ahead of the pursuers with so many teams improving and adding reinforcements. Plus, life in the AFC is a gantlet of solid teams with elite quarterbacks.

“There isn’t much of a recruiting pitch that needs to be made with Kansas City,” Chiefs player Drue Tranquill linebacker said Wednesday. “You have incredible leadership, top to bottom. You have a culture that’s a winning culture. … Everything at the Chiefs and in our organization is about winning, and it’s about hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.”

Tranquill sounds like the New England Patriots under Brady and Bill Belichick.

Well, that mentality doesn’t exactly fit with Justin Jefferson’s public expression to be among the highest paid receivers. However, Mahomes’ willingness to free up nearly $$22 million gets them closer to a number the wide receiver could be happy with if Minnesota was willing to let him walk out of the door. He also might want to win a Super Bowl, which would also enhance his legacy and lead to bigger bags.

Other talking Xers like Antonio Brown thinks the Steelers have an inside track on Jefferson.

Antonio Brown claims that the Steelers and Vikings are now in talks for a possible trade for Justin Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/aqHVvgndo7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 14, 2024

This is looking like one of those stalemates that will carry deep into the offseason or possibly into next offseason. If Mahomes was able to secure JJ, it would be reminiscent of when Randy Moss joined Tom Brady and they shattered NFL passing records together and nearly had the first 19-0 season in NFL history.