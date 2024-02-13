Patrick Mahomes Won’t Say It Because “Tom Brady Beat Me In The Super Bowl,” But He’s The Best We’ve Ever Seen At Quarterback

The GOAT debate is always subjective, and in most football fans’ opinion Tom Brady carries that title with his seven Super Bowl wins, while being the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), most wins (286), including 35 playoff wins.

In those 10 Super Bowl appearances, he created some of the iconic moments in NFL history.

With Brady now a talking head in the booth and Patrick Mahomes winning his third Super Bowl in just his sixth season as starter, it’s time to revisit the GOAT debate.

Mahomes GOAT talk is serious now 👀 pic.twitter.com/9sEScV0AhB — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Is The GOAT

At 28, Mahomes has 28,424 passing yards, 219 passing touchdowns and an 89-25 record, including 15-3 in the playoffs. He trails only Brady and Montana (16) in playoff wins.

If you don’t want to call Mahomes the GOAT, which is something he himself isn’t doing, you must consider from a talent standpoint that he’s the arguably the best we’ve ever seen play the position.

Talent

He’s got a way to go to reach any of Brady’s historical numbers, but putting it into context, Mahomes is a more talented than Brady ever was.

He’s a better pure passer of the football, a much better runner and he’s far more athletic.

Mental Game

Where Brady use to have a huge advantage was in the mental part of playing the position, but in the last two seasons minus the dynamic Tyreek Hill, Mahomes has tightened up in that area. Becoming a more cerebral signal-caller capable of leading teams like the last two to Super Bowl wins despite not having the more talented team on the field. That’s what Brady made a living doing in his illustrious career, and now Mahomes is doing just that himself.



Patrick Mahomes Catching Up To Tom Brady Quickly

With Sunday’s epic overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes, aka “Mr. Ketchup On Errthang,” became the first quarterback to win two MVPs and three SB MVPs before the age of 30.

He’s done it by masterfully balancing using both his arm and his legs, proving why his talent is second to none. He joins Magic Johnson as the only player in the four North American professional sports to win three championship MVPs before the age of 29.

He’s also the first NFL player to win three Super Sunday MVPs in a five-year span, setting him apart from any of former greats.

His third Super Bowl win puts him in rare, air trailing only the aforementioned Brady (seven), Joe Montana (four) and Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw (four) for Super Sunday wins.

Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' final series:



🏈 Completed all eight of his passes for 42 yards



🏈 Two rushes for 27 yards



🏈 Two third-down conversions



🏈 One fourth-down conversion



Legend. pic.twitter.com/uRRL5Xl0B8 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 12, 2024

Mahomes Addresses GOAT Talk

In his jubilant postgame presser, the three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP addressed the elephant in the room, and he himself downplayed where he stands in that discussion, and how his two playoff losses to Brady will always play a factor in the debate.

“Yeah I hear it.”

“To me it’s always gonna be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “That’s one thing I’ll always have over my head.” “It gives me something to strive for every single day, just chasing greatness,” Mahomes said. “Whenever I’m tired and I don’t want to work, I know that I have to do it in order to be in moments like this.”

While Mahomes isn’t saying there isn’t a chance, longevity will definitely play a role in any hopes of catching Brady, who played 23 NFL seasons. Mahomes isn’t even a third of the way into Brady’s unreal 23 seasons, so there’s a real shot it could happen, especially with the blazing hot start that he’s had.