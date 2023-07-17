“It Just Seems Like There’s A Ton Of Answers” | 2018 First-Round Pick Sam Darnold On What Drew Him To The Bay Area 

Over the last four seasons the San Francisco 49ers have been Super Bowl contenders, having played in one and losing in the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons.



In order to have that kind of success, it takes building your team the right way, and being able to do multiple things well. That’s what the Niners are built on, a strong running game, even stronger defense and a top special teams unit.

The one area that’s become a strength over the past couple seasons has been the passing game, this despite pretty average play from quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo — who is now with the Raiders — and current QBs Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. That type of play from the team’s receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, teamed with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, is why 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold decided to sign with the team in free agency. The former USC product and California native is back home and hopes this is a start of reviving his floundering NFL career under center.

Sam Darnold keeps it short and sweet. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ifHDtN84NT — theScore (@theScore) July 16, 2023

Darnold Says Niners Talent Drew Him Back West

Darnold, who struggled mightily during stops in New York and Carolina, recently stopped by the “Pardon My Take” podcast to talk about why he joined the Niners.

“Guys are open, I mean, there’s a lot of guys open on dang near every play. It just seems like there’s a ton of answers. Great run game. I mean, whenever you can have a great run game as a quarterback, that’s always a comforting feeling. I just think with the certain weapons that they have, you know, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, obviously Christian McCaffrey, Juice Kyle Juszczyk, Jauan Jennings, like, there’s so many guys you can go on and on.”

Darnold sounds like a kid in a candy store while talking about the Niners’ talent.

Sam Darnold was recruited to USC as a linebacker by Coach O pic.twitter.com/ttvxoxNmJ4 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 11, 2023

Darnold Credits Kyle Shanahan For How He Manages It All

Not to be forgotten is head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Darnold was quick to point out his offensive genius in how he manages it all. Shanahan has long been recognized as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, taking after his legendary dad, Mike Shanahan.

“But they’ve been there for so long, and Kyle’s been able to understand kind of what everyone does well, what they don’t do well, and I feel like every game plan he uses gets the most out of his guys,” Darnold said. “That’s a very good feeling as a quarterback, knowing that the coach is going to put everyone in the best position possible.”

With QB1 unsettled heading into training camp in about 10 days, Darnold has a very good shot to start for the Niners opening day.

Wouldn’t that be something?