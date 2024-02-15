Top Black QBs All-Time After Taylor Swift Bowl LVIII | Mahomes Magic Has No Equals and Won’t For A Long Time

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in exciting fashion. Led by all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, K.C. overcame a 10-0 deficit to prevail on an overtime TD pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The win gives Mahomes three Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs, putting him in exclusive company among the top 1 percent to ever do it.

With the win, Mahomes, who’s only 28, puts himself at the top of the All-Time Black QB perch. The maestro of the Chiefs attack has also solidified himself as one of the all-time greats in just his sixth year as a starter.

Top 5 Greatest Black QB

1. Patrick Mahomes — Chiefs

Mahomes has now led the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship games, four Super Bowls and three Lombardi trophies. His legacy is cemented and now he is drawing comparisons to the great Tom Brady.

Last year it was Philly Blunts.

“It’s Philly Blunts This Week. It’s Philly Blunts…Yeah!”#MLBbro OG Patrick Mahomes Sr. back with another gem celebrating another Super Bowl win by his son Patrick Mahomes 💨💨#phillyblunts pic.twitter.com/7PfMaMg2Qm — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) February 13, 2023

This year it was all about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but they couldn’t have lived out their fairytale ending without Patrick Mahomes.

New News!!!!

Taylor Swift seated between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

Tay and Jason are chatting. She says something to him and Jason hugs her in response. So freaking adorbs.

They look like 3 peas in a pod chilling together. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/N1PXXSsKR7 — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) February 14, 2024

2. Warren Moon — Oilers

Prior to Pat Mahomes’ meteoric rise, Warren Moon was recognized as the greatest Black signal-caller. Known for his wonderful spiral, Moon played 22 seasons, 16 in the NFL and six in the CFL, winning five Grey Cups, which is the equivalent to the NFL’s Super Bowl. The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed for over 49,000 yards, 313 total touchdowns and a 60 percent completion percentage. He could also throw the deep ball with the best to ever do it.

Easiest question you've ever asked.



Warren Moon pic.twitter.com/KTIe1iJGDl — Derrick Crutcher (@uncledee114) February 1, 2023

The former Washington Huskies star was before his time.

3. Donovan McNabb — Eagles

Before Andy Reid had Patrick Mahomes, he had Donovan McNabb, and the former Syracuse star was dynamic. Booed when he was drafted in 1999, all McNabb did was go out and lead the Eagles to a ton of success, including one Super Bowl appearance and five NFC Championship Games. In his career, he passed for 37,000 yards and 234 total touchdowns. He also rushed for another 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns.

For some reason McNabb doesn’t move the meter much as pertains to Hall of Fame consideration, and he should.

4. Steve McNair — Titans

The late, great Steve “Air McNair” was arguably the toughest QB to ever play the position and should be inducted in Canton’s Hall of Fame one day. He and running back Eddie George embodied the physical nature of the late ’90s and early 2000s Titans teams. McNair, the former SWAC star by way of Alcorn State University, led the Titans to within 1 yard of a Super Bowl win, and without him the Titans/Oilers franchise still wouldn’t have had a team represent the AFC in a Super Bowl.

In his career, McNair passed for 31,000 yards and 174 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 3,500 yards and another 37 touchdowns. He was named MVP in 2003.

Because the Titans lost this play never gets talked about. Steve McNair was an absolute monster. How in the hell do you escape that? pic.twitter.com/R9tWCvHrgl — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) February 12, 2023

5. Russell Wilson — Broncos

Despite his two brutal years in Denver, Wilson had 10 successful seasons in Seattle, which saw him win a Super Bowl, make two Super Sunday appearances and lead the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, before he was traded to the Broncos.

His legacy is already cemented as the QB who made Seattle Super Bowl champs and relevant.

For his career, Wilson has passed for over almost 47,000 yards and 334 TDs against just 106 interceptions. Just like Mahomes, Wilson is still writing his story, and if his drama-filled 2023 season is any indication (26 TD, 8 INT and 66.4 completion %) Wilson will be a great fit for a team one veteran QB away from competing.

Honorable Mention

Cam Newton — Panthers

2015 NFL MVP, NFL All-Time leader in rushing touchdowns for QBs with 75

Randall Cunningham — Eagles, Vikings

Two-time first-team All-Pro, 1989 Comeback Player of the Year

Doug Williams — Buccaneers, Redskins

First Black QB to win a Super Bowl