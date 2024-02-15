Top Black QBs All-Time After Taylor Swift Bowl LVIII | Mahomes Magic Has No Equals and Won’t For A Long Time

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in exciting fashion. Led by all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, K.C. overcame a 10-0 deficit to prevail on an overtime TD pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
The win gives Mahomes three Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs, putting him in exclusive company among the top 1 percent to ever do it.
With the win, Mahomes, who’s only 28, puts himself at the top of the All-Time Black QB perch. The maestro of the Chiefs attack has also solidified himself as one of the all-time greats in just his sixth year as a starter.
Top 5 Greatest Black QB
1. Patrick Mahomes — Chiefs
Mahomes has now led the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship games, four Super Bowls and three Lombardi trophies. His legacy is cemented and now he is drawing comparisons to the great Tom Brady.
Last year it was Philly Blunts.
This year it was all about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but they couldn’t have lived out their fairytale ending without Patrick Mahomes.
2. Warren Moon — Oilers
Prior to Pat Mahomes’ meteoric rise, Warren Moon was recognized as the greatest Black signal-caller. Known for his wonderful spiral, Moon played 22 seasons, 16 in the NFL and six in the CFL, winning five Grey Cups, which is the equivalent to the NFL’s Super Bowl. The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed for over 49,000 yards, 313 total touchdowns and a 60 percent completion percentage. He could also throw the deep ball with the best to ever do it.
The former Washington Huskies star was before his time.
3. Donovan McNabb — Eagles
Before Andy Reid had Patrick Mahomes, he had Donovan McNabb, and the former Syracuse star was dynamic. Booed when he was drafted in 1999, all McNabb did was go out and lead the Eagles to a ton of success, including one Super Bowl appearance and five NFC Championship Games. In his career, he passed for 37,000 yards and 234 total touchdowns. He also rushed for another 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns.
For some reason McNabb doesn’t move the meter much as pertains to Hall of Fame consideration, and he should.
4. Steve McNair — Titans
The late, great Steve “Air McNair” was arguably the toughest QB to ever play the position and should be inducted in Canton’s Hall of Fame one day. He and running back Eddie George embodied the physical nature of the late ’90s and early 2000s Titans teams. McNair, the former SWAC star by way of Alcorn State University, led the Titans to within 1 yard of a Super Bowl win, and without him the Titans/Oilers franchise still wouldn’t have had a team represent the AFC in a Super Bowl.
In his career, McNair passed for 31,000 yards and 174 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 3,500 yards and another 37 touchdowns. He was named MVP in 2003.
5. Russell Wilson — Broncos
Despite his two brutal years in Denver, Wilson had 10 successful seasons in Seattle, which saw him win a Super Bowl, make two Super Sunday appearances and lead the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, before he was traded to the Broncos.
His legacy is already cemented as the QB who made Seattle Super Bowl champs and relevant.
For his career, Wilson has passed for over almost 47,000 yards and 334 TDs against just 106 interceptions. Just like Mahomes, Wilson is still writing his story, and if his drama-filled 2023 season is any indication (26 TD, 8 INT and 66.4 completion %) Wilson will be a great fit for a team one veteran QB away from competing.
Honorable Mention
Cam Newton — Panthers
2015 NFL MVP, NFL All-Time leader in rushing touchdowns for QBs with 75
Randall Cunningham — Eagles, Vikings
Two-time first-team All-Pro, 1989 Comeback Player of the Year
Doug Williams — Buccaneers, Redskins
First Black QB to win a Super Bowl