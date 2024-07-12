“Damn, C-Mac, I Couldn’t Get An Invite?” | Cam Newton Hasn’t Texted Back Former Teammate Christian McCaffrey In Four Years, So He Was a Wedding Snub

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has made the successful transition into the sports media and podcast realm. His former teammate Christian McCaffrey has become the best running back in the league, helping the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship and Super Bowl in his little over a season and a half with the team.

The duo were teammates with the Carolina Panthers from 2017-19 and 2021, and most believed they had a good relationship.

The two former teammates are in the news because apparently Newton wasn’t invited to the nuptials of McCaffrey and his new wife Olivia Culpo who’s also a former Miss Universe. The former NFL MVP addressed not being invited during a recent episode of his hit podcast “4th and 1 with Cam Newton.”

Cam Newton reacts to not being invited to #49ers Christian McCaffrey’s wedding 💀 pic.twitter.com/KKKs9LbtVt — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 11, 2024

Newton Wonders Why He Wasn’t Invited, Run CMC Responds

After hearing that McCaffrey and Culpo had recently tied the knot via his girlfriend Jasmin Brown, Newton wanted to know why he wasn’t invited to attend. The former Heisman Trophy-winning passer explored this on his podcast.

“Damn, C-Mac, I couldn’t get an invite?” Newton asked.

“Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef? Was Brock there?”

Newton is making light of him calling the aforementioned Purdy a game manager last season. Something he stands by till this day.

That wasn’t the case, and McCaffrey used a mock exchange with his former Panthers tight end teammate Greg Olsen to highlight this on Instagram.

“This was a great night, but you know what would have made it even better?” McCaffrey said in reference to Newton’s video. “If Cam Newton were here. I haven’t gotten a text back in 4 years. In fact, they just go green now.”

Cam Newton Disputes McCaffrey’s Claim That Cam Hasn’t Texted Him Back In Years

A seemingly surprised Newton responded to McCaffrey’s claim with, “What number do you have? Share it here.”

What’s obvious is McCaffrey acts as if he wanted Newton to be in attendance for his big day, but since the two former backfield mates haven’t spoken in four years that didn’t happen. Newton makes it seem as if McCaffrey hasn’t been texting the correct number.

Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey feels like a Pro Bowl pairing pic.twitter.com/DbfUhANBcu — PFF CAR Panthers (@PFF_Panthers) November 21, 2021

Newton Was Reason Panthers Drafted McCaffrey

Prior to the 2017 NFL draft the Panthers were considering trying to move up to take LSU Tigers star running back Leonard Fournette.

At the time Newton advocated for the team to stay with No. 8 pick and take McCaffrey because Fournette was similar to current running back Jonathan Stewart.

The team did so and drafted McCaffrey who quickly became the most dynamic dual-threat back in the league with his elite rushing and receiving prowess. The duo played 35 games together, with McCaffrey rushing for 1,768 yards and touching paydirt 23 times in those games.

Newton, on the other hand passed 7,558 yards, with 49 touchdowns and a QB rating of 85.4.

In the end Newton did send congratulations to the newlyweds, although he obviously would’ve liked to have been there. And from the sound of it McCaffrey also would’ve liked that as well.