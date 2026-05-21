‘White People Have The Ability To Say That It’s Business and Not Personal’: Cam Newton and David Banner Disagree On NBA Players Being ‘Cattle’

Cam Newton usually keeps the conversations on his show light when it comes to digging deep into social or political issues. Newton has his opinions, and he has spoken on race on several occasions, particularly how he felt attending the University of Florida after growing up in “mostly Black southwest Atlanta,” where the only white people he knew were all authority figures. He spoke about the mental effect that had on him when first arrived in Gainesville and was on equal footing with white people for the first time.

RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Know How To Interact With Them’: Cam Newton Tells T.I. That Attending University Of Florida Was First Time He Felt Equal To Whites

In a recent conversation with former rapper turned activist, entrepreneur and cultural voice David Banner, Cam and Banner disagreed on how they would describe business in pro sports.

“One thing that I say about the NBA when people start criticizing people who are jumping from team to team, I say owners trade us like cattle all day,” Banner said. “And nobody ever criticizes them for not being loyal too (the players).”

“But it’s a business though,” Cam said.

Banner quickly cut him off saying, “But no see, when it comes to white people, we make excuses for them doing the same thing. Business is f*cken personal. If you trade me and I live here and my family is here, you’re disrupting my whole life.”

Banner continued: “If me and you make a deal and you find a loophole in the contract and you fuck me over that’s very personal. See white people have the ability to say that it’s business and not personal because they never really cared about you in the first place. You’re always a product to them.”

“I don’t think that’s a white man thing though, ” Cam replied. It’s not a Black man or White man thing, it’s a green man, blue man thing. It’s all about money. Cam went on to explain that if his producer for “Funky Friday came to him and said he had a better offer from another company and if Cam couldn’t match the money, he says he wouldn’t feel a way if said producer left to “take care of his family.” “It’s just business,” Cam repeated. “I would understand.”

To which Banner replied:

“It’ s easy for us to see it from that perspective because in recent times we never had true power. It’s business to white people as long as we are always the consumer. As long as we are the talent. In any of these big deals, once a Black person establishes that kind of power, then it’s no longer just business. Oh no, we don’t want to do that.”

This was just one topic of a larger conversation that mostly centered around race.

David Banner told Cam Newton the reason why NBA always play with the game is because white boys really can’t be active in playing the actual game anymore as white boys physically don’t have the talent so they play with the black boys lives instead😲



“So they play with our lives,… pic.twitter.com/ZqTjihtBuy — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) May 15, 2026

Cam Newton’s Lessons Are A Blessing

Banner went on to explain what he meant using Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney as examples.

“I give you a great example. Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney were once friends,” Banner said. “And, I’m paraphrasing, but Paul was teaching Mike the business, about publishing and Mike was like, well, damn since it’s just business I want to buy the Beatles publishing. As soon as Michael Jackson bought that publishing it into just business no more. It ain’t just a friendship now.” “Most white people won’t admit it but they still look at us as if we are something to be owned. Like we are supposed to be happy with the scraps.” Does David Banner Have A Point?

Plenty of people would look at the high salaries for pro athletes and even NIL deals afforded to college players of color and dismiss Banner’s words. Anytime the NFL combine is compared to slavery, non-Blacks get deep in their feelings and there are those who don’t want to stir up trouble with those comparisons.

Banner has never been one to hold his tongue in fear of being canceled, misunderstood or attacked. He mentioned that he and Cam are building a friendship. So we might be seeing more of Banner and Cam might be seeking more of the knowledge he has as he continues on his journey from NFL quarterback to influential Black voice.