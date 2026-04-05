“This Is Where I Check Out” | Cam Newton Checks Fellow Media Personality Kendra G For Giving Him Parenting Lessons Despite Having No Children

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton has always been outspoken. The father of nine has frequently spoken on co-parenting with his children’s moms, and how it is being a father to that many children.

Fresh off the blowback he’s been receiving for having longtime Stephen A. Smith nemesis Jason Whitlock on his podcast, Newton is seemingly unbothered. That was never more evident than the most recent episode of his “Funky Friday” podcast where he welcomed fellow media personality Kendra G. As the two talked about various topics, children came up, and let’s just say Newton and Kendra’s thinking is totally different.

Cam Newton instantly CHECKED Kendra G after she tried telling him how to raise his kids despite not having any children of her own 😳💀👀



“You can’t control your children. The human is a child, they have the right to be themselves”



“Who can’t?… You’re telling me how a children… pic.twitter.com/qklAXXKwTf — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 3, 2026

Kendra G Speaks About Raising Kids And Newton Responds

The topic of raising a child seemed to be the sticking point of the conversation, and Newton a father of nine didn’t agree with Kendra’s comments about how to raise his children. Kendra speaking in that manner at the age of 46 and no children of her own didn’t sit well with the 2015 NFL MVP.

“You can’t control your children. The human is a child, they have the right to be themselves,” Kendra said.

To which Newton offered a quick rebuttal:

“Who can’t?… You’re telling me how a children is supposed to be raised and you don’t have children… This is where I check out.”

Things began to go left with the topic when Kendra G told Newton she doesn’t see herself dating a man with more than two children, and “especially not nine,” which was a subtle jab at Newton.

Kendra G quickly says she is not telling him how to raise a child. While, Cam says he definitely controls how his kids think under his roof think. In the end it’s nothing more than an agree to disagree situation.

Cam responds back to Ryan Clark’s tweet! Cam: “Ima always do ME!” Full Episode out now on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/iBIfirogAf — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) March 26, 2026

Fans Chime In On Disagreement

Social media was quick to go to X and share their feelings on the matter, with varying opinions from multiple fans.

“Facts only. You can’t school someone on parenting if you haven’t been there Cam went in,” one fan said.

“Despite what ppl think abt Cam being a giga-dad with a whole village, what he’s saying is spot on. It’s the MAN’S responsibility (or parent) to instill respectful behavior into those children, REGARDLESS how they ‘FEEL’ abt their parent’s companions,” another fan said.

“Absolutely love this from Cam. Couldn’t be more spot on and it shows his understanding of being a parent to children, not their friend,” a fan quipped.

“Cam can have some wild takes, but I agree with him on this one. Every time someone without kids tries to advise about how to raise kids, I instantly check out,” a fan replied.

While some agreed with Cam others took the chance to call him out.

“Cam Newton is an example of when you’re not encouraged throughout your life to develop and employ critical thinking skills,” a fan mentioned.

“Cam’s context comprehension is off. KG wasn’t saying you shouldn’t control ur children as a parent. She was simply expressing, children could still misbehave no matter how much a parent distills in them. U don’t have to have kids to know kids. ‘Cheap shot’. Stop playing with KG,” a fan spewed.

“U don’t have to have kids to maybe criticize how the kid is being raised,” a fan said.

“This dude never fails at trying to sound so smart but always makes a fool out of himself like she said do you think all 9 kids are going to like her all 9 of his kids probably don’t like him,” another fan said.

What’s Next For Cam I Am?

In the aftermath of his NFL career being over Newton has pivoted into the sports media realm. A pretty prominent personality, Newton igning a multi-year deal with ESPN to appear on “First Take” in 2025 and growing his own podcast production company. He focuses on media, production, and community content while navigating life after football.

The steadily rising media personality is expanding his content creator portfolio by focusing heavily on his YouTube channel, podcasting with a serious focus and approach to the ever growing world of digital creation. He’s also a weekly contributor on ESPN in various ways mainly via “First Take.”

All of that along with a fresh, unfiltered voice known for raw and direct takes on football and culture is who the former Auburn Tigers legend has become in retirement.