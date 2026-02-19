‘Women’s Value Gets Lower More Children They Have’: Cam Newton’s Math On Motherhood Wasn’t Adding Up To Fans Who Note He Has Nine Children With Three Women

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton shares his opinions on plenty of issues, especially concerning his relationships with women.

Cam Newton Says Women Lose Value The More Kids They Have

The former NFL MVP, who has nine children with three different women and has been criticized in the past for “creating broken homes,” recently said a woman’s value decreases with the more children she has. His comments were made on the “It’s Giving” podcast. The growth that everyone thought he was showing has now hit a regression period, according to fans.

“Women’s value gets lower the more children they have,” said Cam, whose “106 & Sports” show on BET+ was cancelled this week after just eight episodes.

“I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children, and she’s still fine,” he said. “But like I was telling her… The guy that you’re dating or will date, if he ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have then that guy ain’t for you. And when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had. And there’s guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, ‘them aint my kids I just want you.’ But that’s not how it works. But that’s not to say that she can’t find anybody. I’m sure she has somebody.” ”I don’t feel like she’s going to do better than me. That’s just my confidence,” Cam added.

Cam Newton Feels Guilty About Perception That He Is Creating Broken Homes

Crazy comments coming from a man who admits he hasn’t handled relationships and commitment in the best way. In the past, he’s blamed his inability to commit after procreating with a woman on strict values and expectations instilled in him about women by his grandmother and the women in his family.

Back in May of 2025, when his ninth baby was about to drop, Cam addressed the backlash he received in a podcast interview with celebrity pastor #JamalBryant on his “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

RELATED: “I Know Right From Wrong, I Just Don’t Always Get It Right”: Cam Newton Admits It’s ‘Tough’ Hearing Claims He Created ‘Broken Homes’ as He Prepares for 9th Child with Fourth Woman

“It took something out of me when people say I created broken homes. I’m just trying to make my wrongs right. Being a public figure and bleeding in public is tough because you’ve got to be strong,” Cam said.

Cam has had plenty of live therapy sessions concerning his interactions with the opposite sex. At times, he even appeared to be changing his mindset on how he was operating.

“Then when it was identified (creating broken homes) I was like ‘Yo I never thought about it like that. They were innocent, they didn’t ask for this,” Cam reveals during the interview with Bryant. “I always say, I know right from wrong. I just don’t always do right. … Raised in the church. Preachers are the worst ones. I knew that” said Cam, who comes from a very religious and conservative background in a household run by women. The lack of a present father has certainly affected his life and decisions with women, which don’t come from a malicious place. “Says the man with nine children and three baby mamas, proving that for some, irony isn’t just a concept, it’s a complete blind spot,” one fan quipped. “Cam wins the award for being an awful human being. A race to the bottom,” bluntly said another. “The more he talks the worse he sounds! Cam advice: u dug urself n a hole, my advice…stop digging! Press ur top lip firmly against ur bottom lip for a while maybe longer,” a fan advised. “This f—g c–nt bucket right here, the 9-kid sperm sprinkler with 3 baby mamas, preaching women’s ‘value’ drops per child?!!!!! He’s just a bitter washed-up, child-abandoning cum rag trading at negative infinity. He just keeps proving why condoms exist,” another fan raged. Several fans attempted to clarify Cam’s statement, which they feel was taken out of context. “I think he means value decreases to other men when they not their kids… the value should increase if they’re your kids,” one netizen said. Jasmin Brown Had Cam Newton’s Ninth Child

Cam’s latest girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, gave birth to his ninth child in 2025. Brown is a social media influencer with 1.4 million followers. Social media has expressed concern for her. Many have wondered why she would have children with a man that will never be in a committed relationship and still seems to be battling some serious juvenile ego problems as he approaches 40.

(Screenshot/Instagram @watchjazzy)

When she announced the baby on Instagram, Jasmin received plenty of support from her fans, but others felt that it wasn’t a moment to celebrate because in their opinion, Cam is making a fool out of her and stealing her dignity.

“Girl, did you not learn nothing ???,” said one netizen referring to her past experiences with Cam. “Dude doesn’t even follow her on this here platform. He follow 11 other folks tho! #Whatthehelly,” said another fan questioning the depths of Cam and Jasmin’s relationship, despite the babies. “I understand nobody was laughing at your jokes but come on nie that don’t mean you turn into one,” said one fan.

Newton has now fathered nine children. He shares five children with his ex-fiancée Kia Proctor: son Chosen Sebastian (9), daughter Sovereign-Dior (8), and sons Camidas (6) and Cashmere (5). Kia also has an 18-year-old daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship, whom Cam publicly acknowledged in 2020.

During Cam and Kia’s split in 2020, Cam fathered a child, a son named Caesar (5), with La Reina Shaw. Jasmin has a 19-year-old son, Jaden, from a previous relationship, who Cam also reportedly considers his own.

Cam Newton’s Views On Women & Relationships Still Triggers Fans

Newton seems to believe that being able to afford children and providing for other men’s kids financially, justifies never providing them with a stable, consistent father and family structure. It’s 2026 and to each their own, but to impregnate women and then tell them that their value is less because of children, seems like a psychological play that Cam has used throughout his life to fuel whatever personal views he may have about women and relationships.