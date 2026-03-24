‘Cam Didn’t Have The Respect To Tell SAS About Interviewing His Opp?’: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Cam Newton For Not Pushing Back On Jason Whitlock Disrespect

Stephen A. Smith struck back at insults hurled his way from Blaze Media’s Jason Whitlock, where Whitlock appeared on Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” podcast and continued to call ESPN’s $100M man a fraud and liar and fabricator of his past experiences, particularly playing basketball on “scholarship” at Winston Salem State. Whitlock also challenged the infamous story that Smith hit 17 straight three-pointers in a scrimmage to earn that scholarship.

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Versus Jason Whitlock | The Verbal Fisticuffs We Didn’t Know We Needed

Jason Whitlock Continues To Call Stephen A. Smith Out

Whitlock continues to call Smith out on what he feels are inaccuracies in Smith’s autobiographical story telling.

“He’s a fraud. Lied about his whole college basketball career … and ESPN just installed him in that seat,” Whitlock told Newton. cam newton asking Jason Whitlock what’s his issues with Stephen a smith . Whitlock say he’s a fraud he lied about his basketball career and espn installed him in that seat 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tRArY1nPHz — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 19, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Jason Whitlock

We knew that Smith would respond, and we knew that he would come at Whitlock with a fury because the two have been doing this dance for some years now.

What we didn’t know was how Stephen A. Smith would feel about his “First Take” co-host Cam Newton allowing Whitlock a platform to say some vicious things about Smith, considering all of the love Smith has shown Newton as far as helping him get his name and face on the worldwide leader daily, which helps to boost his brand considerably.

Cam Newton Eats Off Stephen A. Smith But Invites His Opp On Show To Rip Him?

During Smith’s rant, after addressing Whitlock for a good 15 to 20 minutes, he finally addressed the elephant in the room when he offered some advice to Cam Newton concerning his facilitator’s role in the attack. We know he did it for clicks and so does Smith.

Stephen a smith with the subtle warning to cam newton for bringing his name up to Jason Whitlock and allowing Whitlock to call him a fraud without pushing back pic.twitter.com/LfRH92LFxL — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 23, 2026

“Cam Newton, next time, my brother, ’cause you know I love you. You’re gonna interview somebody and bring me up. Don’t just sit there and let them talk sh-t. Ask questions. Let them provide it,” Smith said. “I’m a fraud. How? What facts do you have? I’m a fraud … How do you know? I didn’t write my own book, how did you know?” Smith asked. ”If you’re gonna bring me up and you’re somebody that’s in my inner circle and you talk to me. Grill em. Just don’t let them talk smack. …Cam otherwise did a fantastic job.”

Fans React To Stephen A. Smith vs Jason Whitlock Social Media Beef: Predict Cam Newton To Be Fired

While Whitlock and Smith have their share of supporters and critics, fans were more concerned with the future of Cam Newton on “First Take” and his relationship with SAS following the interview and return rant from Stephen.

“Embarrassing. These two are supposed to be men who represent black excellence. Any wonder others have little to no respect for us? We are our own worst enemies!” one fan said, disappointed that two prominent Black media personalities were going at each other publicly in such a vile manner. @CameronNewton is weird bro. But like Jay Z once said, “why hang around 🥷🏿 that wanna END ME!” SMH — OVF_DOLO (@easymoneyk1ng) March 24, 2026 “SAS put Cam on his show & Cam didn’t have the respect to tell SAS about him interviewing his opp?” one X user tweeted. “Haha get ready @CameronNewton you’re not going to be on first take very much longer. @stephenasmith is going to have you fired ! You’re not allowed to let things happen like this when it comes to him,” another fan said as he predicted Cam’s sports media downfall. “Not the biggest @stephenasmith person, but what Cam did by bringing on his biggest enemy then proceed to give him the floor to dog him even though he was hesitant but Cam insisted is a crazy look,” one fan said “Stephen A Smith…a known liar, refusing to prove he aint a fraud…clown says he hit 17 three pointers in a scrimmage, IN A ROW! Saw people get murdered, cant prove any of it…what a pathetic piece of human filth, and ESPN pays him,” an SAS critic said on X. “I love when people get what they deserve. SAS went on a tour talking bad about LeBron, now mad that Whitlock going on his tour was talking bad about him,” added another fan who has no problem with Whitlock calling out SAS in search of the truth.

Upper middle-aged sports commentators going back on social media like a “Real Housewives” reunion is becoming commonplace in the engagement age.

“Junior high school macho posturing is now the main theme on sports shows. This is straight out of an 8th grade cafeteria,” a third fan complained.

As we move further away from actual sports talk, the bar continues to be lowered as sports media personalities prefer to have school year verbal jousts instead of focusing on the game or sharing any professional insight.