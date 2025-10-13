‘We’re Not Going To Vote For You’: Stephen Jackson Scolds Stephen A. Smith For Dogging Black Women But Bowing To White Millionaires Like Alexis Ohanian

Following rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance Stephen A. Smith was very critical of Serena Williams‘ participation, questioning why she performed. Smith was curious because Williams is a married mother of two, and while she did once date rapper Drake, whom Lamar has beef with, many called it throwing shade, and Smith was no different.

Stephen A. Smith went all in on Serena Williams’ cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show: “If I’m married and my wife is going to join in trolling her ex, go back to his ass. ‘Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Ouch.

Smith received some backlash for his remarks and although he claims “I didn’t utter a single disrespectful word about Serena” and claims to have been joking, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, isn’t feeling Smith’s energy difference when it comes to white men and Black people.

Stephen Jackson Calls Stephen A. Smith Out For Dogging Blacks, Being Respectful To White Billionaires

“C’mon Stephen A. bro. You get loud and all in ya’ feelings about Bron, when you talking to a Black billionaire, but when you talk to a white billionaire you are humble. You come back on your show talking real respectful and mild mannered. Listen bro. And you dogging Black women. Listen, stay out of politics and stick to talking about sports you never played.”

Stephen a Smith is a foot soldiers for white supremacist. He’s a propaganda mouthpiece for white supremacist.. I have never seen the man. He was a platform to condemn Trump for abuse in black women.. but he has a problem with congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who is not afraid to… pic.twitter.com/5pSmJpCgq0 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 10, 2025

Stephen Jackson also suggested that Stephen A. Smith’s lukewarm insinuation that he may be running for President in 2028 is a lost cause at this point. Smith won’t be receiving the support of Black constituents if he runs because of the way he plays both sides of the fence and his greatest rants are directed towards people of color. He’s always ready to battle with a Black colleague or personality from Jemele Hill to LeBron James to Kamala Harris and his most recent attack on Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Stephen Jackson Says Black People Won’t Vote For Stephen A. Smith If He Runs For President

“We’re not going to vote for you,” Jackson added on video, while blowing one down. “Heard you talking about running. None of that bro. We not gonna vote for you. No. No we’re not. Stop bro, you don’t have the same energy for other people but have the energy for Brown and Black women and anything else.”

Ohanian Defends 23-Time Grand Slam Winner Wife

The white men that Jackson is referring to are shot-callers recently like Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” the Reddit co-founder, investor and entrepreneur didn’t miss the opportunity to get at Smith. Ohanian came out firing and seemingly pinned Smith into a corner, leaving him speechless.

“Stephen A.,I think you had some marriage advice for me,” Ohanian said during the appearance. Smith didn’t appear to want to address the comments, however, and said, “We can get into that another time.”

Serena Williams shocked the world when she Crip walked on stage at the Super Bowl while Lamar performed his scathing diss track “They Not Like Us,” where he accused Drake of some unforgivable sins. SAS, with Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky chuckling beside him, chastised Serena for her participation and suggested he would never have a wife that would do that.

"You hadn’t been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies." – Alexis Ohanian just checked Stephen A. Smith https://t.co/YghAXHoMrR pic.twitter.com/lks6l9zPEI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2025



Smith Backed Down From Ohanian, Choosing Not To Defend Statements Made About Serena

Smith’s energy changed when Ohanian showed up on the “First Take” set. Of course, SAS was remote, so the men didn’t have to stand in front of each other. Nonetheless, Ohanian, who was there to promote a new Formula One style track series that features Olympians and the best in track & field from across the globe throughout the year, got his point across.

Stephen Jackson pointed it out as another example of why SAS is an adversary of his people. The drama continues.