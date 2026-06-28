‘Y’all Men Need To Start Getting A Taste Of Your Own Medicine’ | Cam Newton Left Speechless After Guest Spice Says She Pays Two Men Monthly To Date And Control Them

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has become a staple in the podcast and sports media world. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Auburn has a recurring role on ESPN’s “First Take” and he’s the host of his own podcast called “Funky Friday.”

The always-outspoken Newton, who’s regularly a topic of discussion for his choice of clothing, is always so unbothered. He’s also no stranger to having his guest push the proverbial envelope, and his latest interview was no different. During the latest episode of the “Funky Friday” podcast Newton’s guest, Jamaican artist Spice, didn’t hold back on how she handles her men, leaving Newton utterly speechless.

Cam Newton was left SPEECHLESS after Jamaican artist Spice revealed that she’s currently dating 2 men at the same time and CONTROLS everything they do because she pays them a monthly allowance 💀💰👀



“Y’all men need to start getting a taste of your own medicine” pic.twitter.com/tWUXsOxT67 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 26, 2026

Spice Leaves Newton Speechless

As the two discussed their persona lives, Spice told Newton that she’s currently dating two men at the same time and controls everything they do because she pays them a monthly allowance.

“Y’all men need to start getting a taste of your own medicine,” Spice said.

A shocked and surprised Newton seemed taken aback by Spice’s comments, but she stood firm on it, saying if men can do it so can women.

🚨🚨HILARIOUS🚨🚨



CAM NEWTON WAS ONE OF THE FUNNIEST MIC’D UP PLAYERS IN #NFL HISTORY.



“He's 12 years old. Look at him. He got his permit yet. He can't even drive home. He has to get an Uber”



“Grrrrrrrrr! Check my footwork. You ain’t got these!”



🤣pic.twitter.com/aEn2y4amtZ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 27, 2026

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to give their varying opinions on the matter.

“Spice BBL stink that’s why she affi pay man fi keep up image like she is wanted, desired and yearned for,” a person said.

“I believe she’s doing it, but saying it’s a joke cause she know the backlash she gonna get from Jamaican women,” another person said.

“I believe her. She would have to pay most men,” someone else replied.

“Yea, the hoe thinking she making the man the hoe when she paying to keep him away from other women,” another person commented.

“Men can’t be hoes no way. Thats woman logic,” a person quipped.

“Fool, this is Spice. She ain’t paying men,” a fan said.

“You don’t know Spice. She got both those men paying her bills. Jamaican women don’t go for the bums,” a person spewed.

Newton Is A Busy Man

Not only does Newton have a prominent recurring role on ESPN and the aforementioned “Funky Friday” podcast, the former elite dual-threat quarterback also has the “4th and 1 with Cam Newton” YouTube channel, which has amassed over one million subscribers.

Newton operates a large scale production studio in Atlanta, which has allowed him to take full ownership of his personal brand and content IP.

Newton also runs the C1N, an organization and tournament series dedicated to developing high school football talent and 7v7 skills.