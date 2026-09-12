“I Got Beef With My Guy Cam Newton Right Now” | Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Has a Bone to Pick With the Former Heisman Trophy-Winning Quarterback Following Failed Trade to Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has never been shy about speaking his mind, but the perennial Pro Bowler now has a bone to pick with former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

The tension stems from the fallout of Crosby’s botched trade to the Baltimore Ravens, where Newton’s commentary on the situation clearly rankled the star pass rusher. After months of letting the frustration simmer, the two-time All-Pro is calling out Newton publicly, making it clear he takes personal issue with how the former quarterback handled the topic.

Maxx Crosby reveals says he has Beef with Cam Newton right now & Shedeur Sanders says “I FEEL THAT TOO” 👀



Maxx to Cam: “We gotta talk, he pissed me off I’m not gonna lie”



“Everytime I see Cam it’s all love and whatever, then I see him say some sh*t online….then he DM’s me a… pic.twitter.com/XPaGokldng — CulturedUpdatez (@CulturedUpdatez) September 11, 2026

The Failed Trade Is a Huge Point of Interest

Crosby’s highly anticipated trade to the Ravens was unexpectedly rescinded. The deal ultimately fell apart after the Ravens decided to allocate their financial resources elsewhere, signing Trey Hendrickson to a massive four-year, $112 million contract while opting to hold on to their two first-round draft picks.

Crosby later opened up about the humiliating logistical fallout of the deal, revealing he had driven two hours to the team’s facility and waited hours for meetings with coaching staff without ever getting a face-to-face sitdown with Baltimore’s general manager.

Cam Keeps it REAL with Maxx Crosby about his failed trade experience with the Ravens pic.twitter.com/egUPSOKFSq — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) March 20, 2026

Newton Gives His Opinion on the Matter

Newton weighed in on the situation back in March through his 4th & 1 podcast, framing Crosby’s experience as a broader “reality check” for star athletes and drawing parallels to his own abrupt departure from the New England Patriots.

He emphasized that the NFL stands for “Not For Long” and argued that the preferential treatment stars often receive can quickly disappear when the business side of the league takes over.

At the time, when asked about the failed trade by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, Crosby made his feelings toward the Ravens’ front office immediately clear. He bluntly replied, “F*** those dudes. I’m staying with the Raiders.”

Crosby Has Fresh Beef With Newton

Fast forward to a recent appearance alongside Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on “Deflected,” and Crosby was asked which NFL figure he currently has an issue with. The Raiders star didn’t hesitate to name Newton.

“I got beef with my guy, Cam Newton,” Crosby said. “Right now, we got to talk. He pissed me off. I’m not going to lie. And I like Cam. That’s why it pissed me off.”

“Every time I see Cam, he’s always love and whatever. And I seen him say (expletive) some online,” Crosby said. “Then he DMs me a couple [of] weeks later. ‘Hey bro, what’s up?’”

Crosby admitted that Newton’s sharp criticism alone wasn’t the reason for his beef, but rather the stark contrast between Newton’s public commentary and the way he had treated Crosby during their previous encounters.

Fans Chime In

“Cam is a loser,” a fan said.

“Damn right. He cant even spell normally. Punk. I tell my grandson to play football like you Maxxwell,” another fan said.

“So why not tell him that instead of avoiding him like a little b****?,” a person replied.

“I don’t think Maxx is scared at all,” another fan responded.

“He giving off fake tough guy who always talks shit but stays quiet once shit gets real,” someone commented.

“Straddling the media/brotherhood fence seems impossible,” a fan mentioned.