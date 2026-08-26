‘He Did Not Push Me Or Put Hands On Me In Any Way’: Ravens Star Rashod Bateman’s Baby Mama Says She Lied About Him Assaulting Her To Get Revenge

The Baltimore Ravens have the fourth-best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Led by perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and bruising but nimble running back Derrick Henry, the buzz around the league and Charm City is this could be the year.

Couple that with a dynamic defense with playmakers at every level and the Ravens have the look of a champion. One of Jackson’s main targets is wide receiver Rashod Bateman who will be looking for a bounce-back season following a down 2025 season. Off the field Bateman is dealing with some domestic drama, and things took an even further twist when the mother of their 3-month-old recanted her story after having the former Minnesota Golden Gophers star arrested.

More details have emerged from the arrest of Rashod Bateman, including that the Ravens receiver allegedly shoved the mother of his child into a wall during a fight inside their Georgia home.



The incident, according to reporting from TMZ Sports, occurred hours before he allegedly… pic.twitter.com/XN5i6BG5UI — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 24, 2026

Bateman Arrested But Now Says Story Fabricated

In the aftermath of having Bateman arrested for what the infant’s mother, Marissa Crumley, says was assault, with him even pushing her into a wall, five days later she recanted the allegations, saying, “He did not push me or put hands on me in any way.”

He admitted motive in the initial report was she wanted to get Ravens star in trouble in any way possible.

NFL star Rashod Bateman arrested after allegedly smashing his ex’s car windows while their 3-month-old baby was inside. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yRiaOJ2qiD — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 21, 2026

Crumley Says Police Pressured Her To File Charges

In her filing, Crumley also alleged that officers pressured her to identify Bateman and invaded her privacy during the investigation.

And despite the recanted shove allegation, Bateman still faces three pending misdemeanor counts in Georgia, including battery/family violence, reckless conduct, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from accusations that he used a screwdriver to smash the windshield and windows of Crumley’s car during the same June 3 incident while their infant daughter was present.

Fans Have Plenty To Say On This One

Crumley’e recanting of the story has fans all over social media believing she should face legal action, with some even calling for jail time.