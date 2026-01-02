‘Honestly If We Don’t Win Just Trade Him’: Baltimore Ravens Fans Demand ‘Clutch Performance’ From Lamar Jackson In AFC North Clincher Against Steelers

The AFC North title is on the line and Baltimore Ravens dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson is battling a back injury that many feared would keep the two-time MVP out of Sunday’s do-or-die game against Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson To Play On Sunday Despite Back Contusion

Jackson says he’s going to play and that’s music to the ears of all Ravens fans. It’s not clear how healthy the dual-threat demon will be, but when the season is on the line, just having him on the field is your best option.



Lamar Jackson says he will play Sunday night vs. Steelers. pic.twitter.com/MxJ86p7N7C — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2026



After practicing earlier in the week, Jackson said he will start on Sunday.



“100%, I’m gonna be out there,” Jackson said when asked if he’s playing vs. their AFC North rivals on Sunday. … “Looking forward to playing Sunday. And not just me, I feel like all of us, all phases.”

The Baltimore Ravens passer was kneed in the back by a New England Patriots defender in Week 16, suffering a contusion that sidelined him for Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Baltimore stepped up in Jackson’s absence, extending the season by defeating Green Bay to keep their playoff alive.

Fans React To Lamar Jackson Saying He Will Play Through Back Injury Against Pittsburgh Steelers For AFC North Title

A mixture of AFC North fans with their eyes on Sunday’s big matchup chimed in. Many were confident that this is one of those career-defining moments for Jackson and he’ll come through with an epic performance.

“That’s the best QB in the league btw.,” said one fan on X.

“He’s about to put on a clutch performance,” another fan predicted.

“Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator just groaned,” said a proud Ravens fan.

There was some negative feedback, probably from disgruntled Pittsburgh Steeler fans, who are watching in hopes that Mike Tomlin loses.

“If Baltimore can defeat Pittsburgh, it will propel them to the division and into the playoffs despite posting just a 9-8 record. A win would also eliminate the Steelers from the playoffs, starting a long offseason of speculation about the future of longtime head coach Mike Tomlin,” said one netizen on X.



“Playing for all the marbles. One of these pathetic teams will limp into the playoffs,” quipped one netizen.



Others were more critical, the frustration of not seeing Jackson win a decisive playoff game has worn thin on some fans.

“Honestly if we don’t win just trade him,” one fan suggested.

There were plenty of takers ready to put LJ8 in another uniform.





“I’m a diehard Dolphins fan and we would love to have him. That being said, I can’t believe any Ravens fan would be dumb enough to want Lamar traded for any reason,” one enthusiastic fan stated.

Another Moment Of Truth For Lamar Jackson

Now that we know Jackson is playing, the game becomes another moment of truth for a quarterback who has done everything on the football field but played in a Super Bowl. It’s not like he’s a late-30s John Elway desperately trying to salvage his legacy and riding Terell Davis to rings in his last two seasons. (Winning Super Bowl MVP in the final game of his illustrious career.)

Or Peyton Manning playing with half an arm and his neck in screws while game-managing a juggernaut Broncos squad to his second and final Super Bowl. Jackson still has some time to cook and achieve Super Bowl supremacy. But the knock on him has been his unavailability at crucial moments due to injury.

Those disappointments overshadow any failure in big spots. The verdict is still out on that. He has time to make those crucial throws, come up clutch and help lead his team to the top.

Right now, however, he can solidify an improbable division championship considering the injury-plagued season he’s had and the inconsistencies it has caused the Ravens on both sides of the ball.

Jackson Is An ‘Underdog’ For First Second Time In NFL Career: Might Give Him Advantage





In previous seasons, Jackson had a target on his back. He’s been voted the best player in the game twice since he shook off NFL scouts and executives who egregiously suggested he become a running back after winning the Heisman as a quarterback at Louisville. He went onto obliterate the outdated narratives and usher in a new era of dual-threat quarterbacks, officially taking the mantle from Michael Vick after leading the league in touchdown passes (36) and setting a single-season record for quarterback rushing yards (1,206).

Putting his statistical accomplishments in their proper perspective is a constant debate sports talking heads.

This season, once things started taking shape, nobody expected the Ravens to even be in the playoffs. Now things have changed and being the underdog can work out better sometimes. A hobbling Jackson with a weakened Ravens squad could turn into a nightmare for opposing teams. Jackson is only the fourth Black quarterback to win an MVP award. Now, he wants to become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl and there’s no time like the present.









