“He’s Michael Vick With Better PR” | Joe Burrow’s College Teammate Breiden Fehoko Says ‘Ravens Will Never Win Super Bowl’ With Lamar Jackson 

In the aftermath of a surprising 32-14 Cincinnati Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens, former Steelers and Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who was a member of the LSU Tigers’ 2019 national championship squad, took to X to express his feelings about Lamar “Action” Jackson as a player:

Former Steelers and Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko doesn’t have much faith in Lamar Jackson’s postseason capabilities.



"Ravens will never win a Super Bowl behind Lamar Jackson man. The individual regular season accolades will never equate to winning football in the playoffs. He’s… pic.twitter.com/MBcqc3i9kK — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) November 28, 2025

NFL Player Says Lamar Jackson Isn’t Good Enough To Win Super Bowl

Jackson’s recent inconsistency led Joe Burrow’s former teammate to take to X and say Jackson ain’t the guy to bring a third Lombardi Trophy to “Charm City.”

“Ravens will never win a Super Bowl behind Lamar Jackson man. The individual regular season accolades will never equate to winning football in the playoffs. He’s Michael Vick with better PR.”

Fehoko’s opinion about Jackson and the Ravens has been the noise in and around Baltimore and the league for a couple seasons now. Folks wanna know what Jackson has to do to take that next step in the playoffs after finding plenty of it in the regular season.

Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated? pic.twitter.com/GrKI6peO4F — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 28, 2025

Fehoko Comparing Jackson To Vick Is A Huge Stretch

Fehoko unfairly likened the two-time NFL MVP Jackson to QB pioneer Michael Vick. Vick was a dynamic playmaker in his own right, but nowhere near the all-around talent that Jackson is. Just look at the numbers and how pale in comparison. In his 13-year career Vick completed just over 56 percent of his passes for over 22,000 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. On the ground he rushed for over 6,100 yards and 36 touchdowns.

RELATED: “It’s Popular To Judge Lamar Jackson Differently For Clicks” | RG3 Needs To Keep Same Energy Now That Baltimore Ravens QB Got Outplayed By Jameis Winston In Devastating Loss To Cleveland

Jackson, who’s in his eighth season has two MVPs, which carry plenty of weight, but his numbers are also much better than Vick’s. Jackson has passed for nearly 22,000 yards, 181 touchdowns and just 53 interceptions, while rushing for just about 6,500 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Yes, both are legendary dual-threat signal callers, but that’s where the comparisons end.

Lamar Jackson Had Best Year Of Career In 2024

In 2024, Jackson probably should’ve won a third MVP, as he lit the league up. The shifty gunslinger passed for 4,197 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions with a league-leading 73.9 completion percentage. He also toted the mail for 915 yards and four more scores. But, what resonates on the minds of most including Fehoko, is how many mistakes Jackson made in the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This year Jackson hasn’t been nearly as dynamic (1,841 passing yards and 254 rushing yards) and a grand total of 16 touchdowns. While he has missed some games due to injury, he hasn’t looked anything like the guy we’ve come to know.

Baltimore Ravens Will Need Jackson’s Best To Make Playoffs

At 6-6 with five games left and in a tight race with the Steelers, who are 6-5 with a huge home game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, the Ravens need to see the Lamar that terrorizes defenses weekly. Especially with the gantlet they have to finish the season (Steelers twice, Patriots, Bengals, Packers).

The Ravens are likely still in shock following their ugly 32-14 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are now 4-8. In the Thanksgiving night tilt, the Bengals got back their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow after he was lost in Week 2 of this season to a toe injury. The former Heisman Trophy-winning signal caller’s return seemed to provide a spark for one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Bengals defense under first-year coordinator Al Golden forced the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Jackson into five turnovers, three (two fumbles and an interception) by Jackson. It was arguably the worst game Jackson has ever played as a Raven, and in some ways it’s sort of been who he is this season. The loss ended the Ravens’ five-game winning streak that put them right in the AFC North race.